Enreach strengthens its rapid European growth strategy and presence in Denmark with the rebranding of M Mobility

Almere/Copenhagen, 5th September, 2022 – The Danish cloud telco service provider M Mobility, adopts the name of Enreach, the fast-growing European group providing converged contact solutions. With this step, Enreach, backed by independent investment firm Waterland Private Equity, continues to execute its unified strategy across all European markets. The rebranding further expands the Enreach brand in the Danish market and underpins its leadership position in Europe.

Since M Mobility became part of Enreach, M Mobility and its customers have already benefitted from a significantly expanded product portfolio including cloud contact centre and collaboration solutions, Microsoft cloud productivity tools, advanced integration options with Microsoft Teams and much more.

With its offer of converged contact solutions, Enreach integrates stand-alone channels such as fixed and mobile voice communication, video, chat and e-mail into one user-controlled, easy-to-use and flexible solution. This simplified and well-considered go to market strategy – with the customer's needs in focus – mirrors what CEO Søren Mathiesen Hass had in mind, when he first founded M Mobility back in 2010:

"M Mobility was established with the vision of offering customers an integrated setup, where telephony, PBX solutions, internet, and hardware were delivered in one agreement – at one fixed price and with just one contact person. The customer has always been at the centre of our business philosophy and we have prioritised a close dialogue from the very beginning. With the name change to Enreach, our team will naturally continue to offer the right solution and the best service to our customers.”

New name and new CEO

The team in Copenhagen is now ready to take the next step, replacing its blue colors with the purples of Enreach. In addition, a change in management follows, as Søren Mathiesen Hass steps down after 12 successful years as CEO of M Mobility. The rest of the team in Copenhagen remains unchanged with the same points of contact that customers have today.

"It's been an exciting journey over the last 12 years – and a pleasure to become part of an international group that provides economies of scale, but at the same time maintains the focused customer experience and service that M Mobility is also known for. I am stepping down with great pride and gratitude for a team that has delivered a fantastic and targeted effort over the years. Both former and existing colleagues have contributed with a unique commitment and exceptional loyalty, and I have no doubt that with the full integration as Enreach, our company will be in strong competition with even the very largest providers in the market. I look forward to following from the sidelines in the future,” says Søren Mathiesen Hass.

Enreach’s Danish presence will continue with Charles Ginnerskov as CEO of Enreach Denmark, who also represents telco service provider ipnordic, part of Enreach, where customised solutions and high customer service levels have also always been a priority.

Strong European presence

The rebranding of M Mobility brings the Danish team even closer to the unity and teamwork of more than 1,100 colleagues across the 25 Enreach offices around Europe.

"Enreach has a unique and broad base of skilled and experienced colleagues, who together strive to develop and deliver the absolute best solutions for our customers. Today, Enreach has more than 2.3 million users and, by changing its name to Enreach, M Mobility secures an even stronger profile in the Danish market – to the great benefit of both our customers and team," explains Charles Ginnerskov.

With a vision of international collaboration across countries and teams, a strong focus on job satisfaction, joint events and activities, as well as the group's latest ‘workcations’ initiative, where employees can visit other Enreach offices, this recent rebranding also pleases CEO at Enreach Group, Stijn Nijhuis:

"More and more companies move under the Enreach umbrella brand and adopt our name. There is always a positive "purple" energy around these rebranding projects, and, especially this year, we achieved several milestones of our strategic integration roadmap all over Europe. A big thank you must go to Søren and his Danish team for their great commitment and contribution to Enreach since we started our collaboration back in 2019. Today, we are delighted to welcome the former M Mobility team as Enreach, and look forward to the coming years, when we will strengthen our position in the Danish market together."

