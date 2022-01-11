Use case catalogue outlines potential new services and operator business opportunities.

Warrington, United Kingdom | 11 January 2022: MDS Global, a leading provider of business support systems (BSS) to telecoms operators, today published a Use Case Catalogue which outlines the range and value of opportunities that exist for service providers implementing full digital enterprise BSS capabilities.

The catalogue outlines seven use cases enabled by its digital BSS-as-a-Service offering. It looks to arm service providers with a better understanding and appreciation of the potential services they could offer their enterprise customers.

“It is well-known that the enterprise world lags far behind the consumer world when it comes to service design and digital experiences,” said Steve Bowen, CEO of MDS Global. “Today, most operator enterprise customers lack the autonomy and flexibility to manage their own accounts and services in real-time – a feature that is common among consumer customers.”

MDS Global says that service providers prioritising the enterprise market – both with new 5G offerings and services on existing networks – can reap the rewards of increased revenues and market shares. However, the company believes that to achieve the maximum returns, service providers must improve the digital experience they offer their business customers, and develop new, flexible enterprise services.

The seven service examples in the catalogue include:

New product configuration

Bundled offerings, including traditional, emergent, and non-telco services

Organisational management

Real-time control and notifications

Data sharing

Assured connectivity

Non-telco IoT

“As the 5G rollout gains momentum,” Bowen added, “operators will be able to identify and craft exciting new propositions that meet the exact requirements of their business customers. To take advantage of these new opportunities, they will ideally need a dedicated B2B BSS stack that has the capability and flexibility to support a wide range of enterprise use cases as standard.”

Download a free copy of the B2B Use Case Catalogue here: https://info.mdsglobal.com/b2b-bss-use-case-catalogue.

About MDS Global

MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands), Telia (Denmark), VADSA (Mexico) and redONE (Malaysia).

MDS Global is part of Lumine Group, which is a Portfolio of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://mdsglobal.com

