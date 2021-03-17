Warrington, United Kingdom, 17 March 2021: MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider, has today announced its new ‘Metro’ deployment option for its flagship BSS solution. Metro offers Network Operators, Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) and Virtual Network Enablers (VNEs) a fast, low-cost option for launching new initiatives in either 4G or 5G environments.

Combining a top-tier BSS suite with a real-time charging engine and customer self-service, Metro is built around specific use cases and business processes for both the consumer and enterprise markets, including the selling of telco and non-telco services via B2B2X business models. With pre-defined and standardised interfaces for most telco environments and out-of-the-box processes, this deployment option enables operators to launch new services in as little as twelve weeks.

For greenfield initiatives, which are often grounded by high-cost, high-risk BSS deployments that take many months or years to deliver, Metro offers a simple pay-as-you-grow model that is delivered as-a-service, with a licence fee based on the number of active subscriptions, linking costs to revenue.

For established providers facing long and expensive digital transformation projects with multiple complex stakeholders, Metro offers a fast and efficient route to market at a significantly reduced cost.

Metro is built on MDS Global’s flagship BSS solution, which is deployed in a number of Tier 1 service providers, including BT and Telefónica O2. Its core capabilities, which include automated order fulfilment, zero-touch service provisioning, real-time charging, payment processing and financial reporting, are essential for operators competing in today’s digital and real-time environment. However, service providers taking the Metro approach are not bound by the standard configuration; bespoke processes and capabilities can be added from MDS Global’s portfolio as their business evolves.

Steve Bowen, CEO at MDS Global, said “MDS Global’s new Metro approach is the ideal starting point for any operator looking to launch a greenfield operation or rationalise away from an existing BSS environment. Metro provides all the feature sets of our flagship solution but is delivered faster and at a low cost, using convention over configuration principles.”

MDS Global are presenting the Metro deployment approach at the MVNOs World Digital Symposium on the 24th March. For registration details or further information, please visit the MVNOs World Digital Symposium website. Learn more about MDS Global’s Metro approach here: https://mdsglobal.com/metro/.

About MDS Global

MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands), Telia (Denmark), VADSA (Mexico) and redONE (Malaysia).

MDS Global is part of Lumine Group, which is a Portfolio of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://mdsglobal.com.

