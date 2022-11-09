New leadership targets accelerated growth and customer expansion

Warrington, United Kingdom | 9 November 2022: MDS Global, a leading provider of real-time, digital business support systems (BSS) for global communication service providers, today announced that telecoms veteran, John Burton, has been named as its Chief Executive Officer.

John Burton

Burton brings to MDS Global an extensive 35-year track record of commercial and technical executive leadership within telecommunications software organisations. Beginning his career as a Developmental Engineer at Nortel Networks, Burton has since founded, grown, and sold two telecommunications technology companies, including the UK’s first, fully automated, digital telco. Most recently, Burton held the roles of Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Nextgen Clearing, supporting the mobile roaming of global mobile networks.

As CEO of MDS Global, Burton will focus on ensuring the company’s growth through strengthening relationships with its customers and expanding its international sales presence. With a strong technical background, Burton will prioritise delivering industry-leading solutions for MDS Global’s established customer base, and for new customers, supporting enterprise, MVNO and IoT services.

"MDS Global is a strategic digital BSS pillar for Lumine, and we are committed to expanding the business aggressively," said David Sharpley, Group Leader of Lumine. "John’s solid credibility, industry expertise and stellar track record of operational excellence makes him the ideal leader for MDS Global."

John Burton, CEO of MDS Global, said, "With a marquee list of international customers, MDS Global delivers incredible value through its software suite and professional services. It is a privilege and honour to be leading such a talented team on our next phase of global growth.”

About MDS Global

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global is a leading provider of billing solutions to telecommunications service providers. It’s flagship BSS SaaS product, Cloud Monetisation Platform (CMP), is utilised by innovative operators to bill millions of customers, from consumers to complex, large-scale corporate and public sector organisations. MDS Global’s solutions are deployed by landline and mobile networks, as well as by virtual mobile network operators worldwide.



MDS Global is part of Lumine Group, which is the telecommunications and media portfolio of Constellation Software Inc.



For more information, please visit www.mdsglobal.com.

Contact

Katie Wilcox

MDS Global

Email: katie.wilcox@mdsglobal.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7714 461793