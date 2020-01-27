In addition to tracks spanning Mobile Growth & Marketing, Product & Development, Mobile Games, and Bleeding Edge Tech, MGS20 will include the MGS mBolden Women of the Year Awards, executive coaching and more.

January 27, 2020, San Francisco—Held at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, February 12-13, MGS20 is Mobile Growth Summit’s flagship event and this year’s event promises to be the most exciting yet. The two-day, developer, publisher, and mobile app marketer-focused conference will feature speakers from Google, Lingvist, Blizzard Entertainment, NBC, Adidas Runtastic, IMVU, DraftKings, Smule, Yousician, Accenture, and more.

Additionally, the winners of the MGS mBolden Women of the Year Awards will be announced live on stage, and MGS will induct its first-ever Hall of Fame members. Judi Glova from Pinnacle Coaching & Consulting LLC will also be offering executive coaching at MGS20. She has over 15 years of training and executive coaching with high-tech executives and specifically provides leadership development to bridge the gap between technical expertise and interpersonal effectiveness so that teams are more motivated, harmonious, and high-performing.

With workshops, lectures, panels, and numerous opportunities for networking, MGS20 has everything you need to make 2020 a successful year for both you and your company.

The lineup will cross four tracks:

Mobile Growth & Marketing

Product & Development

Mobile Games

Bleeding Edge Tech

No matter what corner of the mobile marketing industry you work in, you’ll find something to help take your business to the next level.

Thanks to MGS20 Sponsors

None of this would be possible without the sponsors who help bring MGS20 to 1500+ attendees.

Platinum Sponsors:

Gold Sponsors:

Bronze Sponsors:

About MGS:

Mobile Growth Summit (MGS) is a global mobile media company providing mobile marketing professionals with frontline content and community events to help grow their app businesses. Drawing on its roots as a non-profit organization dedicated to education, MGS is committed to building the world’s most helpful, friendly and knowledgeable community of mobile experts.

