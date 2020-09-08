Berlin, 8.9.2020: Today, the German chapter of the Mobile Marketing Association — the MMA Germany — is pleased to announce a new Country Director, Katja Griesser. She was previously Global Head of Business Development at Telefónica, and will follow Daniel Rieber, who initiated the chapter together with chairman Mark Wächter in 2016. Today, the MMA Germany is an established association with members from leading companies and brands like Unilever, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Mastercard.

“We are extremely proud that we were able to win Katja for this important position”, says Mark Wächter, who will continue in his role as chair. “Katja has an impressive track record and breathes mobile media and digital marketing. Now that the MMA is established as a leading association for mobile marketing in Germany, Katja is the right person to grow our membership base and to support mobile as the single most important media of our times.”

Katja Griesser

Over the last decade, mobile has been constantly growing and today mobile-first marketing has become the best practice for brands and companies. According to an eMarketer forecast from June, mobile ad spending in Germany will increase to 5.46 billion USD in 2020 — despite the challenging economical situation. The MMA’s mission — to enable marketers to drive innovation and enduring business value in an increasingly dynamic and mobile connected world — has become more important over time.

“Mobile Marketing has become increasingly dynamic and complex and it’s hard to be on top of every digital discipline”, comments Katja Griesser on the status quo. “The MMA is the platform which unites the most influential and relevant brands, marketing professionals, and tech providers globally, who exchange their insights and know-how. This helps the members significantly to make fact-based and better decisions on important marketing questions.”

Katja Griesser is a marketing and media expert with 16-years of industry experience. Katja started her professional career with Sky Deutschland being responsible for Marketing Partnerships along with international e-commerce projects. She gained deep insights in media campaigns and technology as a driver of strategic digital cooperations. In 2009, Katja joined Telefónica Germany as General Manager for netzclub.net, an emerging mobile brand which was the first-ever ad-funded Telco-product in Germany. Later she was promoted to Global Head of Sponsored Data, becoming responsible for developing all sponsored mobile products in Europe and Latin America. Katja is a recognized expert for mobile media, technology, and for developing new business models for digital advertising.

Daniel Rieber, who is recognized industry-wide as an expert for mobile marketing, stepped back from his position to focus on his own ventures Wevolve — a leadership training firm — and the Mindful Leadership Circle — a network of leaders and experts who bring more mindfulness into organizations and the society at large. He will still continue to support the MMA Germany.

“Daniel has been massively instrumental in launching and building the MMA Germany. We are very grateful for his contribution, commitment, and insights and wish him all the best for his next steps”, added Mark Wächter.

About the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA)

The MMA is the world’s leading global non-profit trade mobile marketing association with more than 800 member companies, spanning nearly fifty countries around the world. Our members represent the entire mobile marketing ecosystem including brand marketers, agencies, mobile technology platforms, media companies, operators, and others. The MMA's mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement.

The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA, please visit the website of the MMA Global. The MMA Germany is led by Chair Mark Wächter and Country Director Katja Griesser. For more information about the MMA Germany and their members visit our website, our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

