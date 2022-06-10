London, UK, June 10, 2022 – MOVE – now well established as the world’s number one tech mobility and startup show – is back live and in-person at the ExCeL London next week (June 15-16).

The event has built a tremendous track record, and next week’s return will again be marked by a prestigious line-up of speakers and an exhibition packed with companies and organisations at the very heart of building and delivering the future of urban mobility.

MOVE will also feature the MOVE Start-up Village – a global stage for over 150 of mobility’s most exciting start-ups engineering the future, and connecting them with the world’s most influential companies, investors and media.

“Our industry is changing at an explosive rate – now is the time to be a part of that change,” said MOVE Project Director Cormac Martin.

“We look forward to welcoming back our industry colleagues and friends as we look once more to the future and all the promise and excitement that new technologies and solutions will bring,” he added.

The audience is a true cross-section of the global mobility market and 2022 will see thousands of attendees joining from OEMs, transport operators, tech companies, energy companies, fast growing startups, policy-makers and more.

The fantastic speaker line-up includes senior VPs and C-level representation from Aurora, Toyota, FREE NOW, NIO, Lyft, City of Zurich, Superpedestrian, Pronto.ai, Ford Motor Company, EnergyX, Nikola, Arriva, Volvo Group, WalkSafe, Go-Ahead Group, Wejo, Department for Transport, Dott, Afreecar, Financial Times, BBC, WWF and many more.

The packed conference schedule will cover topics including the latest tech designed to reduce emissions and congestion, cutting-edge transport technology, the future of the personal vehicle, sustainable living, the future of the cityscape, ride-sharing and multimodality, the new regulatory landscape, and much more.

