San Francisco, January 31, 2022 – MPC Alliance has started the year by appointing new Officers after a new board of Directors was elected in December 2021. The board will include privacy and security specialists who are well positioned to usher in the new wave of MPC integration as it becomes the industry standard for privacy and security.

Frank Wiener, CMO at Sepior will continue in his role as President, building on the growth that was achieved in 2021 and piloting MPC Alliance toward further success. Dan Bogdanov, Head of R&D at Cybernetica will act as Secretary where his deep knowledge of cryptography and confidential computing will be deployed to great effect in 2022. Jordan Brandt, CEO at Inpher, a veteran in the cryptography space will serve as Treasurer. Clarisse Hagége, CEO, DFNS will be Membership Chair offering her extensive experience in the crypto space and Andrei Lapets, of Magnite will be Technical Committee Chair.

MPC Alliance logo

Frank Wiener of Sepior said, “We feel these officer appointments place us in a great position to tackle the growth we anticipate in 2022 and beyond. After just two years in existence, the MPC Alliance has gained widespread credibility and industry support, with 50 member companies that are actively developing and/or deploying MPC to solve privacy and security challenges, while unleashing business innovation. It’s great to look forward knowing MPC technology is being more widely adopted as the go to solution for security and privacy in the digital space.”

MPC Alliance will continue its year long series of events, the MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference, on the 10th of March 2022 with the Digital Asset Security Summit focussing on the blockchain applications of MPC technology. Coinbase will provide the Keynote and DFNS, Fireblocks, Meta, Parfin, and Sepior are major sponsors of the event. The conference series will include live event sessions throughout 2022, with an expanding portfolio of on-demand recordings of prior live event sessions, and a library of MPC related tutorials, webinars, workshops, demonstrations and more.

As MPC technology leads the privacy and security space into a new era of solutions to protect data from both internal and external threats, the new board will be responsible for ensuring that MPC Alliance maintains momentum attracting more large industry players to join their efforts alongside Meta, Salesforce, Bosch and many others.

ENDS

About MPC Alliance

The MPC Alliance is a non-profit industry alliance with a charter to increase market awareness, acceptance, and adoption of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) based technologies, products and services. Companies developing or applying MPC to solve real world problems are invited to join, contribute, and participate in accelerating market awareness and adoption of MPC. Visit www.mpcalliance.org for more information. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

For PR enquiries, please contact James Curry at james.curry@proactive-pr.com.