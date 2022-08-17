MORGAN HILL, CA – EMQ, a leading global provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure solutions, this week announced the release of MQTT X v1.8.0 to the general public. This release carries significant improvements and strives to enable IoT developers to execute MQTT operations easily and quickly. Additionally, MQTT X v1.8.0 introduces two powerful tools aimed to extend MQTT test client use cases, from the browser to the command-line.

For guidance on installing the latest version, see https://github.com/emqx/MQTTX/releases/tag/v1.8.0

MQTT X CLI

MQTT X is an open-source, cross-platform MQTT 5.0 desktop client tool that supports macOS, Linux, and Windows. MQTT X v1.8.0 expands on its robust feature set and reliable performance with more comprehensive MQTT testing capabilities. Users can easily create simultaneous MQTT client connections and test the connection, publish, and subscribe functions of MQTT/TCP, MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket as well as other MQTT protocol features.

The EMQ technical team is dedicated to rolling out new features and bug fixes at a rapid pace, and this new version also introduces two new deployment options for MQTT X that allow it to run directly on the command line or in a web browser.

With the widespread use of the MQTT protocol in IoT applications, the number of MQTT X users is gradually increasing. To facilitate different test scenarios and user environments, MQTT X v1.8.0 extends MQTT testing scenarios to the command line with a headless deployment option called MQTT X CLI.



MQTT X CLI is an open-source MQTT 5.0 client tool that allows developers to interact with an MQTT broker from a command-line interface (CLI), helping developers simplify and streamline their development workflow.

Server-side developers can quickly test deployed MQTT services within the server terminal, use command-line scripts to quickly test connections between clients and an MQTT broker, develop and debug MQTT applications in different usage scenarios. With this powerful tool, IoT developers can highly improve their productivity.

For more information, see MQTT X CLI GitHub repository or MQTT X CLI website.

MQTT X Web

In addition to the MQTT X CLI tool, version 1.8.0 also introduces an open-source MQTT 5.0 WebSocket Client for web browsers, MQTT X Web.



This option enables developers to create and debug their MQTT services and applications faster without having to download and install MQTT X locally.



For more information, see MQTT X Web GitHub repository or MQTT X Web website.

Apart from these two powerful tools, another notable feature in MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client is support for connection copying. To optimize the user experience, users can create a new MQTT connection simply by right-clicking on an existing connection and selecting the “Duplicate” context menu option.



Continuous Updates

With a mission “to serve the future of human society through world-class open-source software,” EMQ’s MQTT X client tool is intended both to encourage users to explore the features of MQTT and to help developers debug functional components. The updates to version 1.8.0 promise to bring MQTT X to a whole new level while staying true to its roots: high performance, ease of use, and developer empowerment.

MQTT X is continuously being enhanced with more practical and powerful features for developers to facilitate the testing and development of IoT platforms.

The easy-to-use MQTT X test client tools combined with EMQX, the most scalable and reliable IoT messaging platform, assist IoT developers to build competitive IoT platforms and applications.

For more information on Release v.1.8.0, see EMQ’s blog and Release Notes. To learn more about MQTT X go to https://mqttx.app/.

Download MQTT X v1.8.0 now to get started with your business-critical IoT deployment.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. We are dedicated to empowering future-proof IoT applications and enterprise digital transformation through one-stop, cloud-native products that connect, move, process, and analyze real-time IoT data—from edge to cloud to multi-cloud.

Our core portfolio includes EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and <10-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20,000 global users from over 50 countries, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide, and is trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. We have 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

