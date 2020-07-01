Collaboration and transparency key to successful remote project delivery

London, 1st July 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced the successful implementation of its Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue for MVN-X, the MVNE business unit of Ignition Group, one of Africa's largest providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services. The Cerillion solution was delivered by a remote team working in close partnership with MVN-X to ensure that deadlines and dependencies were met, whilst adjusting to changes in working practice enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Hall

On a growth trajectory which will see them double their subscriber base by the end of this year, MVN-X recognised the importance of pushing ahead with the OCS project in order to future-proof their business with a 5G-ready platform, equipping their MVNO customers with state-of-the-art charging and product catalogue capabilities. With a distributed project team spanning multiple time zones, Cerillion adjusted its working hours to fit with its MVN-X counterparts using daily stand-up meetings and online collaboration tools to complete the delivery of this mission-critical real-time system.

“In addition to the clear product benefits, one of the key reasons for choosing Cerillion was their impressive track record of project delivery all around the world,” commented Valde Ferradaz, CEO of MVN-X. “This has proven to be crucial in us completing this strategic project on budget, despite the difficult circumstances that we all face during this pandemic. From the outset, the Cerillion team aligned itself with our project team and partners, using online collaboration tools and transparent communication to ensure that the project would be a success. We are delighted with the results.”

“The world is a very different place now from when we started this project, but I am proud of how our team has responded to the challenges of remote working whilst delivering to a global customer base,” added Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We are delighted to be helping MVN-X to meet their strategic goals and look forward to supporting them as their business continues to grow and expands into Africa.”

About Ignition Group

The Ignition Group is a leading global Marketing Acquisition Business, and is one of Africa's largest providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services. The Ignition Group is built around a powerful purpose - to make life better through innovative technology. We approach markets that are traditionally complex and contested, and then simplify them, making life easier for consumers, and business more efficient for our partners.

For more information visit: www.ignitiongroup.co.za

About MVN-X

MVN-X is a dynamic company that enables businesses to advance into the mobile voice and data realm by providing the necessary infrastructure, operating systems and processes through a seamless integrated solution.

As an existing MVNE - Mobile Virtual Network Enabler, MVN-X are the leaders in a pioneering new industry that launches MVNO’s (Operators) and facilitate mobile convergence between existing telecommunications providers and leading brands, retailers and corporates. For more information visit: www.mvnxmobile.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

