- 18 MVNOs now running on the Cerillion platform -

London, 6th April 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced that its Convergent Charging System (CCS) has successfully enabled MVN-X to reach one million subscribers across its portfolio of MVNO brands.

MVN-X is South Africa’s leading Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), providing turnkey services and support to a burgeoning set of brands, including Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Price and Pick n Pay, with 18 MVNOs currently active on the platform.

Thanks to Cerillion’s multi-tenanted Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue, MVN-X has dramatically streamlined the process of onboarding and launching new MVNOs. Furthermore, by connecting its platform to both MTN and Cell C host networks, MVN-X is also now providing greater mobile coverage and choice for its brand partners.

“Previously, our delivery of MVNO projects was constrained by our charging system provider; now, with Cerillion, we are empowered to manage the complete platform ourselves, making it much easier for us to launch new MVNOs,” said Valde Ferradaz, CEO of MVN-X. “With Cerillion as our trusted partner, our portfolio of MVNOs in South Africa is growing rapidly, and I am excited by the opportunities we have to expand into new markets across the region.”

“The speed with which MVN-X is now able to onboard new MVNOs and grow its subscriber base is transformational,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “This is testament to the flexibility and scalability of the Cerillion product suite, and we are delighted to be helping MVN-X to deliver on its business plan.”

Notes to Editors

About Ignition Group

The Ignition Group is a leading global Marketing Acquisition Business, and is one of Africa's largest providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services. The Ignition Group is built around a powerful purpose - to make life better through innovative technology. We approach markets that are traditionally complex and contested, and then simplify them, making life easier for consumers, and business more efficient for our partners.

For more information visit: www.ignitiongroup.co.za

About MVN-X

MVN-X is a dynamic company that enables businesses to advance into the mobile voice and data realm by providing the necessary infrastructure, operating systems and processes through a seamless integrated solution.

As an existing MVNE - Mobile Virtual Network Enabler, MVN-X are the leaders in a pioneering new industry that launches MVNO’s (Operators) and facilitate mobile convergence between existing telecommunications providers and leading brands, retailers and corporates. For more information visit: www.mvnxmobile.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

