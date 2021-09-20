LONDON, UK – Sep 20th, 2021 – MYCOM OSI, the leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) PrivateLink Ready designation. This designation recognizes that MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud Service (ACS) has demonstrated successful integration with AWS PrivateLink.

Achieving the AWS PrivateLink Ready designation differentiates MYCOM OSI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS PrivateLink and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

AWS PrivateLink offers several benefits to customers. It offers two parties to establish private connectivity without requiring an Internet Gateway (IGW), thereby helping both parties to deploy airtight Virtual Private Connections (VPCs) that are insulated from threat vectors on the internet. Customers can establish private connectivity between VPCs with overlapping Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) blocks, allowing them to connect to AWS services and SaaS applications from their VPC in a private, secure, and scalable manner.

“MYCOM OSI is proud to achieve AWS Service Ready status,” said Dirk Michel, SVP, SaaS Technology and Solution Architecture at MYCOM OSI. “Our team is dedicated to helping communications service providers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. AWS PrivateLink simplifies how subscribers consume our SaaS application services, accelerates onboarding and enhances security.”

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its offerings, click here: https://www.mycom-osi.com/discuss-catalyst or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.