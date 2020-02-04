Accelerates CSPs’ digital transformation with intelligent, automated digital operations

LONDON, UK – 4th February 2020 – MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced a global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow CSPs, for the first time, to deliver carrier-grade Service Assurance with the cloud.

The agreement builds on MYCOM OSI’s relationship with AWS as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and on several commercial projects at Tier 1 CSPs around the world, including Three UK, Vodafone and Globe Telecom. MYCOM OSI also selected AWS as its cloud provider when it launched the telecom industry’s first cloud native Service Assurance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, the Assurance Cloud™, in 2019.

“Service assurance is critical to digital operations and agile, on-demand service delivery and leading CSPs globally are going live with solutions on AWS that are leading the reinvention of the assurance space,” said Fabio Cerone, General Manager, Telco Industry EMEA, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL. “We look forward to working with MYCOM OSI and their Tier 1 CSP customers as proof that a large proportion of CSPs digital operations can be efficiently run in the cloud at scale.”

Globe Telecom co-presented its case study of South East Asia’s first network and service assurance platform on the public cloud with AWS and MYCOM OSI at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation Asia conference in November 2019.

Service assurance is critical to CSPs as they transform into Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and compete with web-scale companies on agility, on-demand service delivery, cost efficient digital operations and differentiated Quality of Experience, which is key to 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) monetization. However, traditional telecom service assurance solutions are based on decades-old on-premise software development, deployment and operations principles that are a barrier to digital transformation. According to TM Forum surveys[1], legacy OSS systems are preventing CSPs from transforming to more competitive, digital businesses.

Running on AWS, MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud™ embeds its award-winning Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite of applications and enables intelligent and automated assurance that visualizes, automates and optimizes digital experiences as well as service and network quality across hybrid telco and IT networks by integrating real time assurance with closed loop automation and analytics driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

“When selecting a cloud provider, the thing that matters most is a cloud infrastructure that is not only excellent in performance, but also programmable and with market-leading management and technology functionality,” said Dirk Michel, SVP SaaS Business Operations at MYCOM OSI. “With AWS, we get this and more; their dedicated telco business unit allows us to easily collaborate on complex telco-specific customer requirements to ensure success. We are delighted to work with AWS and see many opportunities ahead around growing our market footprint, leading the industry to a pure SaaS model and leveraging the power of AWS and innovative technology in areas such as AI/ML and analytics as well as services like AWS Outposts.”

MYCOM OSI will be discussing and demonstrating its Assurance Cloud™, powered by AWS, at MWC Barcelona, which takes place on 24 – 27 February 2020. This includes showcasing its Assurance Cloud™ in the AWS Village by presenting the case study ‘How Globe Telecom implemented the world’s first telco-grade network and service assurance via the cloud with MYCOM OSI and AWS’ (at 3:30 CET 26 February, South Protocol Theatre, AWS Village) and demonstrating its 5G assurance solution (26 – 27 February, the Atrium, AWS Village).

Click here for the full program of MYCOM OSI activities at MWC: https://www.mycom-osi.com/meet-mycom-osi-at-mwc-barcelona-2020. To pre-arrange a meeting with MYCOM OSI, please contact the marketing team at info@mycom-osi.com or click here: https://www.mycom-osi.com/book-a-meeting-mobile-world-congress-2020-0?hsCtaTracking=750b2a9f-8b53-4986-a656-689ec89145e7%7Cd7fabf96-183e-4d47-9ad5-b351bdff7f67. MYCOM OSI will be located in Hall 1, Stand 1A42.

[1] TM Forum Digital Transformation Trackers (DTT1, DTT2, DTT3)

