New 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ on-demand solution enables CSPs to rapidly launch and expand 5G networks and services while maintaining outstanding customer experience

LONDON, UK – 23rd January 2020 – MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the launch of its 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution. As CSPs race to launch 5G, the on-demand service enables them to easily acquire the comprehensive assurance capabilities required to rapidly roll-out 5G network and services.

MYCOM OSI has deployed 5G assurance to Tier 1 CSPs including Vodafone and Telenor Norway. Its new 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution addresses the specific competing challenges CSPs face today in 5G roll-outs: competitive pressure to rapidly launch and operate 5G networks and services while still delivering on the promise of faster connectivity and protecting quality of service for existing customers. Business-critical service assurance systems with complex configuration, customization and integration challenges represent a significant bottleneck to this roll-out. Deploying and operationalizing traditional service assurance solutions typically takes 6 to 18 months or more and represents a significant investment. MYCOM OSI’s 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution can be deployed and operationalized within weeks, and completely eliminates infrastructure management and Capex.

MYCOM OSI’s 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution is a cloud native service assurance SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) offering for CSPs launching 5G services. Deployable and scalable on-demand, ready to ingest data within one hour and pre-integrated with most 5G radio equipment, it provides the end-to-end network and service assurance capability required to support the key assurance use cases for 5G network and service roll-out and operation. This includes the planning, configuration, acceptance and the monitoring and analysis of 5G network and service performance, covering the access, transport and core network domains and including the management of resources that concurrently support 5G and pre-5G workloads.

The solution provides five MYCOM OSI SmartPacks™ that are pre-configured use cases designed to support specific business activities and outcomes. They include:

Powered by MYCOM OSI’s award-winning Assurance Cloud™, the world’s first carrier-grade service assurance SaaS, the MYCOM OSI 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution enables CSPs to rapidly access market-leading service assurance capabilities used by some of the world’s largest and most innovative CSPs to assure the experiences of over 2bn customers. By leveraging the Assurance Cloud™ platform, the solution can be expanded on-demand. CSPs can select from MYCOM OSI’s digital transformation solutions catalogue of over 200 SmartPacks™ in order to assure services such as those that rely on network slicing to deliver increasingly complex guarantees across speed, latency and connection density.

“As 5G deployments gather pace, many CSPs are in a race to be the first to launch basic services in their market, but often their assurance systems are not 5G-ready and they can’t afford the complexity to implement new ones,” said Jithu Raghavendran, VP Telco Digital Transformation Solutions, MYCOM OSI. “They need to focus on their 5G network and service launch and simply activate essential 5G assurance capabilities quickly and cost-effectively. MYCOM OSI’s on-demand 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution allows them to very easily and quickly switch 5G assurance on with zero to minimal internal risk and impact, as well as easily extend it to more sophisticated assurance capabilities, for example around Telco Cloud and network slicing.”

MYCOM OSI is a member of the 5G Innovation Center at the University of Surrey in the UK, where it collaborates with researchers and provides end-to-end performance management of the 5GIC's 5G test network. It has also collaborated in three TM Forum Catalyst proof of concepts to demonstrate its technology managing 5G networks and advanced assurance use cases including 5G network slices using closed loop automation.

Further information about MYCOM OSI’s 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ solution is available on MYCOM OSI’s website, including on-demand webinar, the first in a series that introduces the solution and its core functionality. A second webinar ’Demonstrating MYCOM OSI’s 5G Roll-out Accelerator™ Solution’ is being held at 10:00 GMT on 14th February 2020. Click here to register: https://www.mycom-osi.com/register-for-mycom-osi-5g-roll-out-accelerator-solution-webinar.

MYCOM OSI is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2020, which takes place from 24th to 27th February in Barcelona, Spain. To pre-arrange a meeting with MYCOM OSI, please contact the marketing team at info@mycom-osi.com or click here: https://www.mycom-osi.com/book-a-meeting-mobile-world-congress-2020-0?hsCtaTracking=750b2a9f-8b53-4986-a656-689ec89145e7%7Cd7fabf96-183e-4d47-9ad5-b351bdff7f67. MYCOM OSI will be located in Hall 1, Stand 1A42.

About MYCOM OSI

MYCOM OSI, The Assurance Cloud Company™, is a leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to Tier 1 Communications Service Providers including Deutsche Telekom, Globe, Reliance Jio, Safaricom, Sprint, STC, Telefónica, Three UK, Telenor, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Its cloud native, award-winning Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) solutions visualize, automate and optimize digital experiences as well as network and service quality end-to-end across CSPs hybrid physical, telco cloud and IT networks. With the Assurance Cloud™, MYCOM OSI launched the telecom industry’s first carrier-grade service assurance SaaS (Software as a Service) offering. Headquartered in London with 250+ staff worldwide, MYCOM OSI has been 100% focused on telecom and networks for 25+ years. Its systems assure service quality for over 2 billion subscribers and enterprise customers globally.

Further information about MYCOM OSI can be found at www.mycom-osi.com.

