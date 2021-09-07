LONDON, UK – Sep 7th, 2021 – MYCOM OSI, the leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions has been named as a finalist in the Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI/Automation category of the 2021 Leading Lights, the global communications industry awards program run by Light Reading (www.lightreading.com). Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights Awards recognize the industry's top companies and their executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

The Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider AI/Automation award is awarded to the company that is using automation and/or artificial intelligence in an innovative way to improve network performance, customer service or business operations.

For a full list of finalists read Light Reading's blog here: http://www.lightreading.com/document.asp?doc_id=771772

"We were impressed with this year's Leading Lights Entries and it's clear that the new opportunities afforded by 5G and super-fast broadband are having an impact on the global communications marketplace. As usual, narrowing the list of entries to a few finalists was really tough," said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading. "Congratulations to MYCOM OSI for submitting an entry that gave us a sense of how its technology and business has evolved during the past year."

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards across 24 categories. The Leading Lights winners will be announced via an online video on Light Reading on October 1, 2021.

“We are delighted to be announced as finalists along with a leading Communications Service Provider for the prestigious Leading Lights award,” said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. “Our market-leading and AI-driven use cases built into the Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite and, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of the Assurance Cloud Service™, is an essential component of telco digital transformation.”

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.