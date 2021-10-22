London, UK – Oct 22nd, 2021 – MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions, has been named as a finalist in the Advancing AI category of the 2021 Global Telecoms Awards (Glotel Awards) run by Telecoms.com (www.telecoms.com). The Glotel Awards are Europe's leading awards program, recognizing innovation and excellence from the companies involved in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry. This year's program featured 20 categories, including Best Operator 5G Innovation, Consumer IoT initiative of the Year and Most Innovative Cloud Technology, among others.

As the transformation of the network into a software environment progresses rapidly, so do the opportunities to use artificial intelligence to augment it. The most significant AI advance in a telecoms context will win this award. This could include network management, customer experience management or general applications.

For a full list of finalists read the Telecom.com blog here: https://telecoms.com/511864/glotel-awards-2021-shortlist-unveiled/

"We were especially impressed with the quality and quantity of entries to this year's Glotel Awards, given the uniquely challenging business environment faced by all," said Scott Bicheno, editor of Telecoms.com. "The process of narrowing them down to a shortlist was as difficult as ever and many worthy entries didn't make the cut. The telecoms world has demonstrated conclusively that, no matter what obstacles and headwinds it faces, the show must go on. The shortlisted achievements are a testament to the ingenuity, fortitude and downright hard work of our industry and I congratulate all of them."

Hundreds of high-quality entries were submitted for this year's awards. The Glotel winners will be announced via a Telecoms.com online video ceremony, on 23rd November.

“We are delighted to be announced as finalists along with a leading Communications Service Provider for the prestigious Glotel award,” said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. “Our market-leading and AI-driven use cases built into the Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite and offered as Telco Transformation Solutions, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of our cloud service, is an essential component of telco digital transformation.”

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its offerings, click here https://mycom-osi.com/ or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.