LONDON, UK – Jun 29th, 2021 – MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and a leading independent provider of assurance, automation and analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced it is working with Oracle to create a business-focused approach to closed loop automation that helps communications service providers deploy 5G networks at scale, offer compelling 5G-enabled services and drive revenues from vertical enterprise markets.

A significant milestone in MYCOM OSI’s ongoing digital transformation solutions, the launch follows the success of its Assurance Cloud Service™, which today is used to assure carrier-grade, differentiated network and service quality for global Tier-1 CSPs.



The Network Orchestration and Assurance collaboration will decrease human intervention for common troubleshooting tasks and the mean time to resolution for incidents, rendering service, resources and network configuration across devices more consistent, decreasing the inefficiency and inaccuracy of managing devices one at a time.

Following a detailed validation and trial process, the launch confirms that MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance and Analytics™ (EAA) and Assurance Cloud Service™ (ACS) when combined with Oracle’s Service and Network Orchestration (SNO) is interoperable with CSPs’ deployments of modern, virtualized 5G connectivity networks.

The Network Orchestration and Assurance collaboration provides MYCOM OSI’s award-winning assurance suite with advanced support for telecommunication network technologies including 5G Standalone, that resulted in winning the TM Forum Excellence Award and Telecom Review Excellence Award in 2020.

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI said, “The future of the telco and service assurance lies in enabling operational agility, innovation and automation. We are excited that teaming with Oracle will enable us to offer these benefits to our CSP customers as they rollout 5G and digital services. Offering EAA and ACS with Oracle’s Service and Network Orchestration brings the benefits of automated, closed-loop service fulfilment, and assurance, and closed-loop network and resource optimization much needed for enabling real-time orchestration of network and services.”

MYCOM OSI is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork.

