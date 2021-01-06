Significant and rapid productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies, and platform simplification lead to major international award win

LONDON, UK – January 6th, 2021 – MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that its case study with stc, unifying its performance management capabilities into a single, cloud native platform capable of automating much of stc’s network and service operations, has resulted in the partnership winning the Telecom Review Excellence Award 2020.

stc’s ‘Unified Performance Management’ partnership with MYCOM OSI successfully replaced its longstanding ‘legacy silo’ systems. It supports the operationally critical capability of service assurance. The resulting single assurance platform: MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) – the industry’s first fully cloud-native assurance capability available as a subscription service - today supports stc’s entire network.

Following an ‘agile DevOps’ approach to create value from productivity enhancements, operational efficiencies through automation and revenue growth enablement, the global Tier 1 operator – one of the first in the world to launch commercial 5G services – rapidly established a broad set of tailored solutions to support adoption of emerging technologies such as NFV, SDN and IoT. In the process, stc decommissioned its existing performance management systems, simplifying assurance processes; integrating open APIs; and introducing advanced service quality management capabilities for differentiated services and customer experiences.

In recognition of the achievements of the partnership, a panel of 8 independent judges selected MYCOM OSI as the winner of the ‘Most Innovative Product / Solution – Vendor’ award at the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit 2020.

“I am especially delighted to have received this award today as it is based on the results achieved through our deep partnership with stc, one of the world’s largest and most advanced tier 1 CSPs.” said Mounir Ladki, President & CTO at MYCOM OSI. “It proves that when we combine a leading cloud native product suite like MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance & Analytics™ with an agile partnership model, we can achieve great things with our customers.”

Commenting on the awards, Toni Eid, CEO of Trace Media and Founder of Telecom Review, said: “The Telecom Review Awards committee received this year from the largest and most innovative ICT companies a record number of nominations that exceeded 300. This shows the high interest of ICT leaders in our awards and their trust in Telecom Review that kept the same standards despite the difficult times we’re witnessing.”

