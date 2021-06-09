Accelerate your cloud transformation with MYCOM OSI’s validated Assurance Cloud Service™ for Communications Service Providers

9th June 2021, LONDON, UK – MYCOM OSI, an Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of assurance, automation and analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced today that it has achieved the Amazon RDS Ready designation as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that MYCOM OSI Assurance Cloud Service™ has demonstrated successful integration with Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS).

Achieving the Amazon RDS Ready designation differentiates MYCOM OSI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with Amazon RDS and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“As our customers are looking to modernize their infrastructure, increase agility and reduce their IT spend, they are evaluating SaaS solutions to solve their business challenges,” said Jeff Carter, Vice President, Relational Databases, AWS. “With MYCOM OSI Assurance Cloud Service running on Amazon RDS, customers can benefit from agile deployments of the portfolio of MYCOM OSI products and solutions. We are delighted to welcome MYCOM OSI as an Amazon RDS Service Ready Partner.”

“Achieving the Amazon RDS Service Ready Partner status for our SaaS offering represents another significant milestone in our customer centric journey,” said Dirk Michel, SVP, SaaS Technology and Solution Architecture at MYCOM OSI. “We are dedicated to helping CSPs assure, monitor, and transform their current and future networks and services with increased speed and reduced risk by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about offerings such as the Assurance Cloud Service™ SaaS, click here: https://www.mycom-osi.com/discuss-catalyst or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.