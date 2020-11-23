SaaS service assurance suite selected to deliver cross-domain performance management, supporting converged fixed and mobile services, including enterprise self-service portals.

LONDON, UK – November 23rd, 2020 – MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company™ and leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected by Magenta Telekom, the Austrian mobile and fixed network operator and wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to support the assurance of network performance across fixed and mobile domains, for both consumer and enterprise services.

Magenta is one of Europe’s first operators to launch 5G services, and today provides both mobile and fixed services to more than 5 million consumer and enterprise customers. Achieving rapid revenue growth with a unique portfolio including converged fixed and mobile connectivity services, Magenta will become the latest in a growing cohort of CSPs to move service assurance into the cloud, supporting a more agile network and service operations capability with faster service time to market; differentiated network performance and customer experience; and lower assurance systems total cost of ownership (TCO).

The Assurance Cloud Service™ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, wholly managed and maintained by MYCOM OSI and operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, will replace a number of existing, domain-specific assurance systems with a single cross-domain, end to end assurance capability. As well as supporting a range of advanced performance management use cases initially, this also provides the foundations on which future service assurance applications such as digital Service Quality Management (SQM) can be realized.

“MYCOM OSI’s SaaS offering is the perfect fit for our Performance Management strategy, allowing us to concentrate on delivering differentiated, reliable performance as we expand 5G coverage and accelerate the release of advanced, differentiated services,” said Athanasios Avgeridis, SVP Operations Technology of Magenta Telekom.

“We are delighted to have Magenta join our SaaS customer base,” said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. “As a pioneer in 5G, fixed and mobile convergence and telco cloud adoption, its decision to select us proves that as performance becomes increasingly meaningful as a differentiator, our market-leading Experience Assurance & Analytics™ (EAA) suite, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of the cloud, is today an essential component in telco digital transformation.”

