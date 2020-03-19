Khalid Abu Baker joins Malwarebytes’ local sales team, bringing a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and deep network of contacts

Dubai, UAE – March 19, 2020 – Malwarebytes™, a leading advanced endpoint detection and remediation solution provider, today announced that it has hired Dubai local Khalid Abu Baker to bolster its team in the Middle East and Africa. With over ten years of experience managing cybersecurity business in the region, Abu Baker’s hire amplifies Malwarebytes’ continued regional presence with key relationships to accelerate growth in the Middle East and Africa.

Khalid Abu Baker

“Khalid Abu Baker has a reputation for keenly understanding the needs of his customers. He has a deep knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape that enables him to properly position us in the market as a standout product,” said Jordan Ryan, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Malwarebytes. “We look forward to continuing to grow our regional team and helping to ensure that local enterprises are being properly protected from cybersecurity threats.”

Abu Baker comes to the company with over 20 years of experience serving the IT and security industries. He previously worked with other vendors including Kaspersky and Fedelis Cybersecurity, where he held local sales positions for over eight years. In his new role at Malwarebytes, he will be driving regional efforts to increase market share and recruit new customers through his extensive network of contacts.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with products that are built on very strong technology, and Malwarebytes has been on my radar for many years as an exceptional product that delivers unmatched value to customers,” said Khalid Abu Baker, Regional Sales Manager, META at Malwarebytes. “Malwarebytes is very well positioned to excel in the local market where there is a strong demand for incident response and remediation products, and I look forward to helping them realize this opportunity.”

