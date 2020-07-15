Jordan Ryan joins Malwarebytes, bringing wealth of experience and strong reputation for go to market strategies

Cork, UK – 15th July, 2020 – Malwarebytes, a leading advanced endpoint detection and remediation solutions provider, today announced that it has hired Jordan Ryan to lead its EMEA and APAC sales efforts. This hire amplifies Malwarebytes’ continued presence and importance of the region, as well as aspirations to accelerate growth in EMEA and APAC.

Jordan Ryan

“Jordan Ryan brings a strong sales background and proven leadership skills to our European team. His experience across both growing companies and established enterprises will help Malwarebytes accelerate our position in the market this year and beyond,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO at Malwarebytes. “Jordan is a critical addition to our team as we continue to add focus to channel sales and grow our presence across Europe.”

Jordan Ryan joins the company with over 11 years’ experience in the IT security industry. He previously worked with other vendors including AlienVault, which was acquired by AT&T in 2018, and SolarWinds. In his new role at Malwarebytes, he will be updating go to market strategy and amplifying engagement with the channel to accelerate growth in the region.

“I’ve been very fortunate to experience different growth-stage organisations and learn from each of them during my career. I look forward to applying these insights to help Malwarebytes continue their strong growth trajectory while continuing my passion for connecting with our customers,” said Jordan Ryan, VP Sales EMEA and APAC at Malwarebytes. “The market opportunity is impressive. We have an incredible technology and a strong roster of customer advocates. I’m excited to help this talented team introduce Malwarebytes to new customers, making endpoint security simpler and easier for companies across Europe and the APAC region.”

To read more about Malwarebytes, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter or check us out on LinkedIn.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defence and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes’ team of researchers and security experts protects more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behaviour and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone’s right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/.