New virtual version of leading managed services event series for the channel

[London, 21 April 2020] IT Europa and Angel Business Communications announced today the launch of Managed Services Live – a virtual version of their highly successful series of channel managed services events. The new event has been devised to address some of the issues created by the current coronavirus pandemic which is posing enormous pressures for businesses of all kinds. It is also creating unprecedented demand for effective, secure remote working and a range of new opportunities for managed service providers and resellers of all kinds. Some vendors providing software for MSPs have reported MSP workloads have increased by more than 50% over recent weeks.

Managed Services Live (live.mshsummit.com) will take the form of four 2-hour interactive sessions over 2 days (10 – 11 June 2020) and will focus on a key issue MSPs currently face and will be based around a keynote presentation from an independent authority along with further 10-minute interactive presentations and interviews with industry experts. They will also feature a moderated panel discussion responding to issues raised by the audience. Delegates will be provided with access to recorded product demonstrations and a variety of other information resources and live video meetings between participants will also be supported. They will have the opportunity to ask questions and help frame discussions before, during and after the event and will also be provided with access to presentation content and supporting materials after it.

Managed Services Live is part of the Managed Services Summit series of management-level events designed to help channel organisations identify opportunities arising from the increasing demand for managed services and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting sales. (www.mshsummit.com)

Further details information about Managed Services Live can be viewed at live.mshsummit.com

About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

About Angel Business Communications

Angel Business Communications is an industry leading B2B publisher and conference and exhibition organiser. ABC has developed skills in various market sectors - including Semiconductor Manufacturing, IT - Storage Networking, Data Centres and Solar manufacturing. ABC has the infrastructure to develop a leadership role in the markets it serves by providing a multi-faceted approach to the business of providing business with the information it needs. For further information visit: www.angelbc.com

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman@iteuropa.com

Adam Richardson

Tel: +44 (0)2476 718 970

Email: adam.richardson@angelbc.com