Ascertus is delivering iManage Cloud to Maples Teesdale remotely

London, U.K. – 04 May 2020 – Maples Teesdale, the UK’s leading commercial real estate specialist, property legal services provider, has chosen Ascertus Limited to help the firm implement document and email management system, iManage Cloud. This implementation is in keeping with Maples Teesdale’s IT strategy of adopting cloud technology where suitable for new software applications to ensure the highest levels of security, future proof their IT infrastructure and minimise infrastructure maintenance. Ascertus provides tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, to law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.



During the current COVID-19 lockdown, Ascertus is starting to deliver this project to Maples Teesdale entirely remotely, without on-site visits or face-to-face meetings.

iManage Cloud will be available to 90 users in the firm. Maples Teesdale will embed advanced functionality and best practice for document management in the firm. Immediately on deployment, users will greatly benefit from email management functionality, an important capability that is lacking in Maples Teesdale’s current solution. The firm will also always be on the latest version of iManage Cloud. This means that the continuously enhanced user productivity via new features and functions will routinely translate into an enriched customer experience for clients.

“While presently, our IT infrastructure is a mix of on-premises and cloud solutions, we see cloud computing as our future,” Jon Berry, IT Manager, Maples Teesdale, said. “With remote and mobile working potentially becoming more commonplace in times to come, our investment in cloud technology will facilitate continuous improvement in the way we deliver service.”

Berry added, “With iManage, we offer our users the best document management platform to assist them in delivering the best possible service to clients. Ascertus, as our implementation partner will ensure that the solution is tailored to the needs of our firm.”

The firm chose Ascertus as its implementation partner based on recommendations from other organisations in the legal sector, cultural fit with Maples Teesdale, and the company’s understanding and experience of the iManage product set. Ascertus was awarded the EMEA Cloud Excellence Partner 2019 for the third year in a row by iManage earlier this year.

After reviewing the market Maples Teesdale chose iManage Cloud following positive feedback from users across multiple departments during the pilot. The solution’s intuitive user interface, seamless integration with Microsoft Outlook and emphasis on security placed iManage Cloud as a clear winner.

“Maples Teesdale’s IT strategy is forward thinking and for the long term,” Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, commented. “There has never been a better case for both document management as an agile business function and for cloud computing technology to provide a work from anywhere, anytime strategy, as there is today. The beauty of cloud technology projects is that they can easily be delivered remotely.”

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms and corporate legal departments. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

