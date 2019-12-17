London, UK - December 17, 2019 – Global growth in the packet capture market and the importance of packet capture as a key source of data for network security are fueling expansion at Endace.

“Organizations increasingly recognize how important full packet capture is to underpinning effective network security and network and application performance management,” said Endace CEO Stuart Wilson. “The appointment of new distribution and reseller partners globally and the continuing growth of our Fusion Partner Program reflect the increasing trend in packet capture adoption, and the need for a common hardware platform, as reflected in research this year from ViB, Enterprise Management Associates, and other analysts.”

Endace logo

Endace’s Fusion Partner Program is a community of market-leading security, network and application performance monitoring vendors. Endace works with these partners in its Partner Lab to validate integration of their products with the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform. Partner solutions leverage the EndaceProbe’s 100% network history to enhance security and network forensics, accelerating issue investigation and resolution. IBM Security, Micro Focus, Senseon, Cisco Stealthwatch and Network Critical all joined Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Cisco Firepower, Gigamon, IXIA, Plixer, DarkTrace, BluVector, and others in the Endace Fusion Partner Program in 2019, with more partner announcements to come in the New Year.

“Together, Endace and our Fusion Partners provide a shared source of truth, based on a common platform for the tools that SecOps, NetOps, DevOps and IT teams need to secure the network from cyberattack, ensuring the ongoing performance and reliability of the network and the applications that run on it,” said John Attala, Endace’s VP Worldwide Sales. “Our integrations make it easier for our channel partners to maximize the utility of the technology solutions they’ve already provided their customers for best of breed incident/issue response. And customers value the common platform approach to deploying security and performance analytics tools.”

Endace has been continuing to expand its channel partners around the world throughout 2019, and this month engaged two new channel partners to meet growing customer demand in Asia-Pacific. Athena Dynamics is a consulting distributor for Singapore and Southeast Asia, while Cornet Solutions recently joined as a key reseller partner in Japan.



The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform is the industry's only open packet capture platform, combining accurate, highly scalable, packet capture with the ability to host and integrate with network security and performance monitoring solutions from a wide variety of vendors (as well as open-source or custom applications). Solutions that can be hosted on and/or integrated with EndaceProbes include SIEMs, network and application performance monitoring, intrusion detection, next generation firewalls, threat detection and AI/ML-based security.

Contacts

North America: Kelly Dorsey

mobile +1-818-436 9646

EMEA: Leah Jones (CommsCo)

+44 203 697 6680

Asia Pacific: Mark Evans

mobile +64-21-494 850

About Endace

Endace’s EndaceProbe Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording 100% accurate Network History, enabling fast, accurate detection, investigation and analysis of network security and performance issues.

The platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted applications can analyze live or historical traffic. Global customers include banks, healthcare, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.