MarketFinance announces a year of profitability with revenues increasing 133% in 2021

Growth was boosted by product development and its role as delivery partners for the British Business Bank lending schemes, CBILS and RLS, alongside strategic partnerships with Barclays and other fintechs

MarketFinance’s fintech platform offers the fastest credit decisions in market, with 100% of applications processed in under 24 hours

To build on this growth, MarketFinance is developing lending APIs and investing significantly in embedded finance models, as it targets unicorn status

London, UK – 31st March 2022 – MarketFinance, the leading fintech payments and credit provider, today announced an increase of 133% in revenue, which saw the business hit profitability in 2021, as it invests further in its embedded finance products and digital lending APIs.

MarketFinance’s growth is driven by a surge in demand for working capital over the pandemic from SME borrowers, facilitated by the fintech’s successful roll out of the government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) loans and its accreditation as a delivery partner of the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS). Both schemes saw the company handle over £2.1bn in digital applications with the fastest speed of decision in the market – currently 100% of applicants hear back in less than 24 hours. This growth has been achieved in tandem with the company’s moves to double down on existing strategic partnerships with Barclays Bank UK Plc and international cash management experts Ebury. MarketFinance is also launching new strategic partnerships with Azets, the largest Top 10 regional SME Accountancy and Business Advisory firm, and FTSE 250 enterprise merchants across various sectors.

The fintech saw a close to ten-fold increase in monthly borrowing applications since the pandemic and was able to provide businesses with the quickest ‘time to yes’ on the market via their digital application process. 2019’s £20m-30m volume in submitted monthly applications leapt to an average of £300m per month through 2021, reaching £725m in one month at its peak. Last year MarketFinance advanced over half a billion pounds across its product offering that spans invoice finance, business loans and flex loans, and approved credit limits worth £286m.

MarketFinance has been focused on providing frictionless finance to B2B businesses, in partnership with blue chips, start-ups and public bodies alike for over a decade. The company has benefited greatly from its strong track record of successfully embedding lending services on a cross-sector basis, where MarketFinance’s lending product is integrated within Barclays Online Banking, enabling hundreds of millions of pounds in funds loaned to businesses through the partnership since 2018.



Looking ahead, MarketFinance is building on this growth by developing its lending APIs and investing further in embedded finance models through integrations with software platforms, accountancy platforms, digital banks and B2B marketplaces, as it targets unicorn status. In Q2 2022, MarketFinance will debut its latest digital payments and credit offering for businesses and B2B marketplaces as the next step in its embedded finance strategy.



Anil Stocker, CEO at MarketFinance, commented: “In a market where profits often come second to growth, we are extremely proud to say we have reached this important profitability milestone. Our track record as a B2B credit provider over the last decade, together with our focus on refining our lending APIs, and working towards launching more payment and credit options for B2B marketplaces, stands us in good stead to build a much larger company. We’re still very early in our long-term journey.

“MarketFinance is focused on leading the B2B embedded finance market and transforming it in the same way that Klarna has transformed consumer payments and credit. We will reach our ambitious target through the continued development of pioneering new products, hiring great people to our mission, and maintaining partnerships, such as the one we hold with Barclays, to serve as many businesses with finance as we can.”

About MarketFinance

MarketFinance is a fintech business payments and credit provider which believes that SMEs are underserved by legacy financial institutions. By making finance frictionless, they’re solving the cash flow issues getting in the way of progress. MarketFinance uses smart technology to deliver better access to faster, more affordable payments and finance, with one-to-one help whenever businesses need it.

Since 2011, MarketFinance has advanced almost £3 billion worth of invoices, loans and credit, and handled over £20 billion in B2B payments, enabling thousands of UK businesses to bridge today’s funding gaps and fuel tomorrow’s big ambitions. MarketFinance is an accredited Recovery Loan Scheme lender and has a wide-reaching network of strategic partners including Barclays Bank UK PLC, Tide Bank, Equals Group and Ebury.

MarketFinance is backed by an array of prestigious equity investors including Northzone, Barclays Bank UK PLC and Mouro Capital.



