April 30th, 2021 – Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announces the appointment of Markus Erb to the position of Group VP for Services, a role created to drive alignment and innovation within the newly established Global Services Organisation (GSO) within Logicalis.

Markus will be responsible for developing and leading the managed services strategy for Logicalis Group. He will play a pivotal role in the evolution of how their managed services portfolio aligns with the core solution pillars in their centres of excellence.

Markus Erb

The role will be based in Europe and report to Group, COO, Michael Chanter, who added:

“With extensive experience in developing client services operations and a strong track record in streamlining the delivery of products and services within the IT industry, Markus will bring much-needed industry expertise to the transformation of Logicalis’ service organisation from regional to global”.

Markus joins Logicalis from DXC Technology in Germany, where he was Regional Account Delivery Lead Director; over the past 30 years, he has held several key leadership roles throughout his career, helping clients like Deutsche Bank, E.ON, Rolls-Royce and General Motors to optimise their operations.

On his new role, Markus states: “I am thrilled to join the Logicalis organisation at such a pivotal time in their journey, and I’m looking forward to helping shape the transformation of their services organisation to become an agile organisation that delivers scale and innovation for our customers.”

Markus will join Logicalis on 1st June 2021 and continue to be based in Germany.

