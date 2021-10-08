[LONDON, 8 October 2021]: Marriott Harrison has appointed its Head of Corporate, Daniel Jacob, as Managing Partner with effect from 1 October 2021. Former Managing Partner, Hugh Gardner continues in his role as a partner in the Corporate Team, specialising in both debt and equity finance.

Daniel Jacobs

“Marriott Harrison has always been committed to working in partnership with its clients, supporting them to achieve their ambitions and it is a privilege to have been entrusted with the stewardship of the firm. I look forward to implementing our growth plans across our practice areas to further enhance Marriott Harrison’s reputation as a leading provider of legal services to ambitious businesses seeking to realise their potential.” said Daniel.

Daniel Jacob joined Marriott Harrison in 2014 and is succeeded in his position as Head of Corporate by Jonathan Leigh-Hunt.

Marriott Harrison is a specialist law firm, designed to deliver both transactional and advisory services in an insightful, practical and responsive manner. We are committed to providing exceptional advice and the very best outcomes for businesses and their stakeholders. Clients choose us because of our unique, dynamic and focused services driven by our team of highly credible and experienced lawyers.

