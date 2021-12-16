LONDON, December 16, 2021: London law firm Marriott Harrison (“MH”) has announced Katerina Heal has joined the Firm as a partner to lead the build out of MH’s Tax practice.

Katerina was previously special tax counsel at Proskauer Rose (UK) LLP, specialising in tax law, with a particular focus on private investment funds, including in relation to fund formation and operation, co-investment transactions and transactions in secondary fund interests. Katerina also advises a wide range of clients range of UK and international taxation in areas that include mergers and acquisitions, private equity acquisitions, general corporate transactions, group reorganisations, asset sales, financing transactions, securitisations, international securities offerings and aviation transactions. This includes providing UK and international tax advice to multinational groups on establishment of their operations in the UK and the EU and a broad range of UK and international tax aspects of such ongoing operations.

MH Managing Partner Daniel Jacob said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Katerina, who is widely regarded as a top tax practitioner, and will be leading the growth of our Tax practice, working closely with our market-leading Corporate group to strengthen our full-service client offering.”

MH Head of Corporate Jonathan Leigh-Hunt said: “Katerina’s extensive track record of advising corporates and private investment funds on tax matters fits perfectly into our Corporate platform.”

