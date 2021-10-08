[LONDON, 8 October 2021]: Marriott Harrison (‘MH’) has announced the appointment of Frances Spooner and David Bettis as partners, with effect from 1 October 2021. Drawn from the firm’s leading corporate group, Fran and David are both exceptional lawyers, who trained with MH and reflect the depth and breadth of expertise across the firm.

Their appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in its growth. The integrated MH team acts on a range of leading transactions, representing a diverse range of institutions, funds, corporates and entrepreneurs across all asset classes.

Frances Spooner

MH Managing Partner, Daniel Jacob, said of the appointments: "By growing the strength of our partnership it demonstrates our continued investment in our people and the firm’s commitment to finding and nurturing the best talent.

With colleagues from across our practices and global network, Fran and David bring a wealth of experience and expertise which will continue to allow us to help our clients navigate the opportunities and challenges they face now and in the future. We are pleased to welcome them both to the partnership, and we look forward to continuing our success together."

Commenting on the promotions, MH Head of Corporate, Jonathan Leigh-Hunt said, “I am delighted to welcome such a strong pair of colleagues to the MH partnership. Our new partners bring diverse thinking, backgrounds and experience to our partnership, all critical to helping our clients navigate the ongoing complexities of the legal and business landscape and I look forward to working with them both as we continue to build our firm for the future.”

