Leeds, UK: Having delivered growth beyond expectations, digital martech innovator, Modo25 (www.modo25.com) has secured a fourth six-figure investment round for its award-winning BOSCO™ Connect solution that delivers real and significant benefits to online marketers globally.

This time, the investment has come from three new investors with significant industry experience to support the continued global growth of Modo25 and BOSCO™.

Flint and Readman

Richard Flint former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming was behind this well documented growth of Yorkshire’s most successful tech scale-up business. Richard still sits on the wider Flutter board as a non-executive director:

Mark White President and COO of SEKO Logistics has overseen the growth of SEKO to become one of the world’s most trusted retail logistics and supply chain partners – underpinning the backbone of the huge shift to online retail. Mark’s knowledge and experience will be hugely helpful to Modo25 as they continue to sign up more global ecommerce businesses for the BOSCO™ Connect – Marketing Intelligence Platform.

Keith Hunt of Results International has huge experience of overseeing multiple mergers and acquisitions globally. Over the last 20 years his focus has been specifically around marketing agencies, SaaS MarTech and software businesses. His knowledge of how to scale up a global SaaS business will be vital for the next stage of the Modo25 journey.

Modo25 is the powerhouse behind the martech platform, BOSCO™ Connect, the machine learning platform that helps retailers and businesses to increase the returns from their digital marketing and measures the success of their organic and paid media channels when compared to competitors.

This is fourth such investment that the company has received in the past twelve months. It allows Modo25 to grow its ambitious local recruitment drive; which has already brought 40 new digital jobs into Yorkshire.

Following the investment, new UK (Leeds Based) posts currently available include: Digital Marketing, Data science and Customer Service roles. Modo 25 is also interested in hearing from experienced US Internet Retailing executives, who are keen to play a role in a growing global enterprise.

On the social front, the investment announcement support’s Modo25’s other core objective – to raise funds for charity. All the latest investors share Readman’s passion for cycling and charity fund raising for the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja, Uganda.

Reflecting on his investment, one of the new investors: Richard Flint had this to say, “Modo25’s CEO John Readman is emerging as a global champion for Yorkshire Business in the online performance marketing and analytics world. To be frank, I am impressed by his outstanding vision, creativity and determination to succeed. The business model he is deploying here is proving to be a winner and the ‘Software as a Service’ solutions Modo25 provide through BOSCO™ Connect delivers real and impactful benefits for online retailers across the globe.

I can speak for the other investors when I say that we are looking forward to helping out on the board and watching the Modo25 team deliver further on both their commercial and fundraising potential.”

Modo25’s CEO, John Readman, welcomed Richard’s comments, adding, “We’re thrilled that Richard, Keith and Mark have invested into the Modo25 vision. Thanks to their investment, we can expand our ambitious on-going recruitment drive which has already brought over 40 new jobs to Leeds and the surrounding areas.”

Notes to editors: