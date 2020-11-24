24 November 2020 "Maskne" – now there is a new word that pretty well sums up 2020. If you haven't already heard the term, then basically, it's the annoying side effect of wearing a mask for prolonged periods – irritated skin and spots.

But, thankfully, help is at hand.

Vitamin C Ultra Glow Face Pads

Jessica Smith, UK brand manager for natural and organic beauty brand, Natura Siberica, said: "One of the problems associated with wearing a mask is that our faces can feel very sweaty and irritated afterwards.

"Plus, the trapped moisture released when we exhale can lead to red, inflamed breakouts - the last thing we need when we're already feeling down in the dumps.

"With dirt, oil, sweat, and bacteria building up on the skin underneath your mask, it is essential that you thoroughly clean your face both before and after wearing a mask to avoid breakouts."

Look for products that contain glycolic acid. This miracle ingredient is an AHA, or Alpha Hydroxy Acid, also known as fruit acid, as it is found in citrus fruits, apples, and grapes.

It's a water-soluble acid that gently exfoliates the outermost dead layer of the skin.

Try the NEW Vitamin C Ultra Glow Face Pads from Natura Siberica's best-selling range C-Berrica.

These pads are perfect for giving your face a deep but gentle cleanse.

Rich in glycolic acid, it can quickly penetrate the skin for maximum. Plus, Organic Altai oblepikha oil, packed with vitamin C, hydrates skin and promotes the formation of collagen, a structural protein essential for youthful skin.

But if your skin is already irritated, look out for breakout-busting salicylic acid cleansers, which help keep your pores clear of build-up.

Salicylic acid is a Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA), which is used for exfoliation and improved skin tone. Since BHAs are oil-soluble, they may be better for oily skin types and better at treating acne. These also tend to cause less irritation than AHAs.

Try C-Berrica Renewal Foaming Face Powder, 35 g

This powder foams gently when mixed with water, perfect for cleansing skin and removing impurities.

With salicylic acid to gently remove grease and grime, and organic Altai oblepikha hydrolate to boost elasticity and hydration, this powder cleanses and tones simultaneously.

Jessica added: "Before you go to bed, treat your face to a gentle moisturiser overnight, to soothe and calm down inflamed areas, or localised breakouts."

Try the SOS Soothing Face Mask.

This soothing mask is designed to calm skin down, moisturise, soothe, and nourish irritated skin, alleviating tightness without leaving a heavy, greasy feeling.

It has a calming effect and protects against environmental exposure. Organic Siberian Pine oil, packed full of vitamins, nourishes, and softens skin.

Hyaluronic acid deeply moisturises skin, increasing its firmness and elasticity. Plus, vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, helps to slow down the ageing process of skin.

If you feel your skin needs something extra, you can add a facial spray between each level of skincare or use one to top up your moisture levels throughout the day.

Try Instant Relief Face Tonic for sensitive skin, 100 ml

The gentle tonic soothes and moisturises sensitive skin.

It has a calming effect and protects against environmental exposure.

Organic Siberian Pine oil, packed full of vitamins, nourishes, and softens skin, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturises skin, increasing its firmness and elasticity.

Plus, vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, helps to slow down the ageing process of skin.

It's instant gentle relief from irritated, red skin and can be used as often as needed.

