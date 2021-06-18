The latest upgrade drives accountability, streamlines meeting procedures, and aligns management goals to further ensure meetings feel productive and professional, even when the workforce may not be able to meet in the workplace.

Tampa, FL (June 18, 2021) – MatchWare Inc. announced the release of MeetingBooster 6, a new and improved upgrade to their award-winning meeting management software. Fully integrated with MS Outlook for easy access, the software promotes secure, efficient collaborations by assisting with scheduling, executing, and archiving meetings.

“Now more than ever, businesses are forced to have virtual meetings regularly. Ensuring that these meetings are productive, efficient, and collaborative has never been more important. We developed MeetingBooster 6 to help our users take control of meetings in the most efficient way. With this new upgrade, we believe everyone will experience an enhanced collaborative process,” said Thomas Henriksen, CTO of MatchWare.

MeetingBooster 6 improves meeting workflow with new features like:

Tasks for Guests: Create tasks for external meeting guests before, during, or after the meeting. Track the meeting actions you assign to them and automatically distribute tasks as needed.

Calendar View: Includes all completed and upcoming meetings. Displays meeting agendas and meeting minutes from a single point to review meeting calendar by day, week, and month.

Decisions Tab: Filter the minutes using the quick meeting minutes overview option to save time. Turn discussions into action plans by reviewing only the important decisions and export them to Excel or PDF.

Live Notetaking: Keep notetaking private by toggling customizable controls like Show Notes or Hide Notes live during the meeting.

Assigned tasks are now visible within the meeting notecard. Note takers can review the full meeting Task List and use the Tasks button to create a new task. They can choose which attributes to display in the table and select which properties to show for specific meeting agendas and minutes in the Agenda Settings. MeetingBooster 6 also allows co-organizers to add attendees to a meeting, improves handling of locked sessions, and creating recurring meetings.

“MeetingBooster 6 is a pure time saver and a great software which reduces our time spent in meetings and makes the follow-up to them quick and easy. Despite the lack of face-to-face office time, it guarantees our team will never fall behind. With all the meetings we organize in our company, it is a must-have,” said Brice Mauclaire, a MatchWare client and Head of Sales France at OneTrust.

MatchWare’s MeetingBooster 6 is sold as a yearly subscription with 1–5-year options. Volume and site licenses are also available.

For more information, visit: https://www.meetingbooster.com

About MatchWare Inc.

Founded in 1992, Danish company MatchWare boasts offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Denmark. It develops and provides proprietary mind mapping and meeting management software, all of which are used by businesses, educational institutions, and governments worldwide to enhance brainstorming, communication, decision making, collaboration, and meeting effectiveness and performance.

*MatchWare, MindView, MeetingBooster, Shared Workspace, Mediator, and ScreenCorder are trademarks or registered trademarks of MatchWare A/S. All other trademarks and registered trademarks used in this document are the property of their respective companies.

