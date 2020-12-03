With 12 additional features, including powerful MS Office integration, comprehensive project management features, and collaboration options, MindView Suite enables users to increase productivity and collaborate like never before.

Tampa, FL (December 3, 2020) – MatchWare Inc. announced today the release of MindView Suite, a new and enhanced subscription-based upgrade of the company’s award-winning mind mapping desktop software. The subscription includes true multiplatform mind mapping solutions and a new Windows version with powerful features such as a new high-resolution Office 2019 interface, MindView Drive for collaboration, Multi-Maps, enhanced Office Integration, superior Citation/Bibliography features, and much more.

MindView Suite

MindView Suite provides access to MindView Desktop (Windows/Mac), MindView Online, and MindView Drive that allows users to get their documents anytime, anywhere, and “on the go” on any device needed. The popular MS Office 2019 interface with high-resolution icons, intuitive menus, and upgraded UI guarantees the most intuitive mind mapping experience available. MindView Drive enables users to store, share, control access, and collaborate on documents in real-time.

“With MindView Suite, MatchWare has developed a multi-platform mind mapping system that allows users to access their files on several devices. Further, users have access to MindView Drive, a new system that makes it easier to work from home,” said Thomas Henriksen, CTO of MatchWare.

Ideal for working on large mind maps, the multi-maps feature allows users to create sub-maps by “detaching” branches and their sub-branches in different tabs. They can also view multiple projects by merging several mind maps into one using the Sub-Map feature. Enhanced Word export/import ensures clear and consistent formatting of text notes by default. The Bibliography and Citations feature maintains and updates citation data when exporting and re-importing documents to and from Word. MindView Suite supports all citation formats through the open-source CSL library. It also integrates directly with well-known reference management software like Mendeley and Zotero.

“Dealing with large mind maps can be a problem. MindView Suite comes with multi-map and advanced citation and bibliography features that will significantly improve user experience when dealing with large mind maps and essay writing,” said Ulrik Merrild, Product Manager of MatchWare.

MindView Suite’s other features include built-in preset conditions to define conditional formatting, printing a specific date range of a Gantt chart, dictating text into either branch labels or text notes, an enhanced spell checker with autocorrect exceptions, cool and contemporary PowerPoint templates, and sharp and crisp map design styles and clip art.

MatchWare’s new MindView Suite is sold as a yearly subscription with 1-, 2-, and 3-year options. Volume and site licenses are also available.

For more information, visit https://www.matchware.com/mind-mapping-software

About MatchWare Inc.

Founded in 1992, MatchWare is a Danish software house with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Denmark. The company develops and provides proprietary mind mapping and meeting management software, which is used by businesses, educational institutions, and governments worldwide to enhance brainstorming, communication, decision making, collaboration, and meeting effectiveness and performance.

