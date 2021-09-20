Switzerland's Mathias Flückiger has secured an early victory in the UCI Mountain Bike Overall World Cup at the UCI World Cup finals in Snowshoe, USA.

The 32-year-old crowns his most successful season for himself and his Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team with this most prestigious title in the mountain bike scene. Flückiger's performance is unprecedented for the team, which relies not on a global brand but on bikes of Swiss bike manufacturer Thömus.

Mathias Flückiger wins the UCI Mountain Bike Overall World Cup

Mathias Flückiger is overjoyed: "2021 was physically, but also mentally my most demanding season. I was able to finish on the podium in every race this year. In particular, the silver medals at the Olympic Games and the World Championships show that I have arrived at the top of the world. I have been the most consistent rider of the season. That's why winning the overall World Cup is well deserved and makes me enormously proud."

Meticulous work and close cooperation with bike manufacturer as reasons for success

Team manager Ralph Näf adds, "The meticulous work from the whole team has paid off this year. Especially when it comes to the material, we see a huge advantage in the close cooperation with the Swiss bike manufacturer Thömus. This allows us to actively influence the development of the race bikes and adapt them to Math's riding style."

There is also joy in Oberried, where Thömus has been producing bikes and supporting racing for 30 years. CEO Thomas Binggeli says, "Together with Mathias Flückiger, we developed the Lightrider, the best mountain bike that Thömus has ever produced This in terms of agility, weight and speed. We are proud of Math!

Contact

Daniel Beyeler

Head of Marketing

daniel.beyeler@thoemus.ch

+41 79 448 73 38