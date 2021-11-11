Biggin’s appointment will drive operational enhancements and deliver Egress’ product roadmap, facilitating continued expansion for the leading provider of intelligent email security

London, UK – 11th November 2021 – Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced today that it has hired Matt Biggin as its new VP of Engineering to scale and deliver its product roadmap.

Biggin joins Egress from Mimecast, where he played a key role in delivering their email security product roadmap and recently facilitated the acquisition of Chicago-based startup MessageControl. Biggin’s appointment at Egress follows the recent hire of Steven Malone as VP of Product Management, also from Mimecast.

Working closely with Egress’ Product Management and Operations teams, Biggin will be responsible for building out the company’s world-class engineering team and developing new products to meet a broader range of customer needs.

Prior to Egress, Biggin amassed 20 years of experience delivering engineering projects for financial services organisations, including Morgan Stanley and UBS, before joining Mimecast in 2017.

Biggin’s appointment supports a year of rapid expansion for Egress, which has included the acquisition of GCHQ accelerator company Aquilai, the launch of its anti-phishing solution Egress Defend, and the opening of its first New York office to further boost its rapid growth in North America.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: “Matt has a wealth of operational expertise and an excellent track record of building out high-performing engineering teams. His collaborative, people-focused approach, coupled with his vast technical knowledge, will serve Egress in our mission to bring intelligent security solutions to our rapidly expanding customer base. I look forward to working with Matt as he drives the operational excellence that will support our next era of growth.”

Egress VP of Engineering Matt Biggin comments: “Egress is a business that is on the cusp of extreme growth, and I’m excited to be part of the journey! I look forward to working with all areas of the business to develop Egress’ industry-leading Intelligent Email Security platform, delivering on our exciting product roadmap and building out a world-class team of engineers. Egress is a business at the forefront of intelligent email security, and I look forward to developing new solutions to help a growing number of organisations solve the issue of insider risk.”

