(Leicester, 27 February 2020) Matthew Emmott has joined Go Inspire Group, the UK’s leading marketing and communications performance partner, as Development Director specialising in Automated Communications Solutions. Matthew has spent the previous 15 years at ProCo, latterly as Sales Director, a period during which revenues grew by 60+%. He has deep experience in the Travel, Retail and Financial Services sectors.

At Go Inspire Group, Matthew will have special responsibility for real-time direct mail solutions, data and insight services, and cut-sheet print automation. He will also be developing new lead generation propositions that leverage Go Inspire Group’s integrated multi-channel capabilities.

Go Inspire Group logo

Nick Cole, Managing Director of Go Inspire Solutions, comments, ‘We are delighted to have someone of Matt’s calibre join our team. His business development skills in automated services, along with his in-depth knowledge of key client industry sectors, are a huge asset. He has a track record exceeding colleagues’ and clients’ expectations, and we’re looking forward to this continuing at Go Inspire, helping grow further as the UK’s leading Marketing & Communications Performance Partner.”

Matthew Emmott adds, “The market offering from Go Inspire is very rich indeed – a stand out in the market. Add to this the company’s culture of client care and satisfaction, and the value proposition is very compelling indeed. Moreover, I can see great possibilities for combining Group capabilities to deliver the emerging range of service that the market of the future will demand. It’s that future-readiness and potential that attracted me to join the company, and I look forward to bringing those compelling propositions to a wider range of clients.”

---end---

For further press information, please contact:

Sarah Nurgat, ThoughtSpark, sarah@thoughtsparkagency.com

Go Inspire Group

GO INSPIRE is the UK’s leading Marketing & Communications Performance Partner.

We specialise in customer communications of every kind and serve leading businesses and organisations across every business sector.

Our expertise in both digital and print communications across the entire customer life-cycle is second to none. In fact, our unique combination of intelligent thinking, data analytics, innovative technology and great people allows us to offer every client superior solutions with unparalleled service and results.

Go Inspire Solutions is the division within our group that delivers world-class, innovative, complex and intelligent solutions in regulatory & transactional mail and direct mail.