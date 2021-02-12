Private wealth firm successfully represents one of the former trustees

LONDON -- Maurice Turnor Gardner LLP (MTG), a boutique private wealth law firm, today welcomed Mrs Justice Falk’s judgment handed down for the Kids Company 10 week trial in favour of the defendants; seven of the former charity trustees and CEO Camila Batmanghelidjh. The unusual hybrid format trial (in court and online) ran from October to December 2020 and is likely to have been the longest civil trial since the pandemic.

Jennifer Emms, MTG Partner Elect who led the legal team, said: “Of course there will be enormous relief from the defendants and other charities, that after a careful and detailed 10 week trial, the judgment gives a clear ruling on the single point about the sustainability of the charity’s business model.

“There was never any allegation of dishonesty; or inappropriate spending or behaviour towards any beneficiaries. For this reason one might question if it was appropriate for such an onerous case to be brought in the first place against volunteer trustees who acted for the charity in their spare time and were entirely unpaid. Running a charity is not easy. The trustees of this charity, like many others, had to make difficult decisions. Thankfully, the judge could see that the trustees brought a wealth of experience and good judgment to the board and acted reasonably throughout”.

Clare Maurice, MTG Senior Partner, said: “I have worked with private clients from all over the globe solving complex issues. Knowing the financial costs and emotional stress involved in trials, we actively work to avoid courtrooms as much as possible. This case representing Vince will be one of the most memorable for me as it raises long term issues for the charity and corporate sectors on director, trustee and boardroom behaviour and the ultimate liability that may come with those responsibilities. I suspect there will be much reflection in the charity sector and trustees would be right on insisting that their liabilities are part of that review.”

Emms led the MTG team with Maurice and litigation and charities associate, Rosalind Hetherington.

