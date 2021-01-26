Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) provider appoints new chairman to oversee accelerated growth strategy

Manchester, UK, 26th January 2021: Contact centre software company MaxContact has announced plans to more than double in size in the next three years after receiving significant private equity investment and appointing its first non-executive chairman.

The Manchester-based business is working with specialist Software as a Service (SaaS) growth partner FPE Capital to accelerate its product development roadmap and grow its support and service teams. In the longer term, the company believes FPE’s investment and support will drive a quadrupling of its client base by 2025.

The company also recently announced the appointment of Lars Pedersen as chairman of the board to oversee its ambitious growth plans. Lars has a wide range of experience leading high growth businesses in the technology sector, as both a chairman and CEO.

The news comes after a year of notable success for MaxContact, which posted 30% growth in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s advanced, cloud-native contact centre software helped clients smoothly transition customer service teams and contact centres to home working during lockdown.

MaxContact CEO Ben Booth said: “Cloud has really proved its value in the contact centre space during lockdown, by improving efficiency and security and allowing a smooth transition to remote working. This investment - and the support of FPE and a SaaS specialist like Lars - will help us develop new features and functionality, and further improve our service and support, which is already among the best in the sector.”

MaxContact is a feature-rich and cost-effective contact centre solution built by a team of contact centre experts. The company’s highly reliable and secure cloud-based software integrates with existing services like CRM, billing and bespoke industry applications, and supports seamless omnichannel communication across voice, email, SMS and social. Agents can access the service from anywhere and on any device.

“Remote and hybrid working isn’t going anywhere and, as a result, more and more companies will need to move their contact centre solutions to the cloud to guarantee data security and empower organisational agility,” Ben added. “Service is a real differentiator in this industry, and we’ve already invested heavily in our people, adding 35 new employees in the last six months. That growth will continue.”

David Barbour, managing partner at FPE, said: “The case for brands to improve their customers’ experience and scale their operations by moving to a cloud-native solution such as MaxContact’s is proven. We are delighted to be supporting Ben and the management team in capitalising on that trend in the coming years.”

