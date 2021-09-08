Online Memorial quote and ordering system wins prestigious industry award

Leading independent, family-owned Mears Family Funerals is the proud winner of the Digital Innovation category at this year's Independent Funeral Director Business Awards.

Awarded in recognition of the development and implementation of our unique, online quotation and ordering system on our website with a range of over 250 products. The user-friendly system allows families to select their memorial, mix and match with a range of different colors and materials, insert the memorial inscription and add the appropriate permit fee. From this they instantly receive a downloadable quotation (together with a copy of our terms & conditions) and the option to pay the deposit to confirm their order, all from the comfort of their own home.

Lisa McDermott, Managing Director, said: "I am delighted to have won this prestigious award for Digital Innovation, especially as it was judged by an independent, industry specialist. Everyone in the team has worked tirelessly to develop a system that greatly improves access to our memorial products and this award is great recognition of their efforts."

Selecting a memorial is an important part of the bereavement journey and usually multiple family members are involved in the creation and design of a memorial. By utilising the functionality on our SeoSamba built website and the SeoToaster Ultimate CRM platform in the background, we are able to engage with families regardless of where they are in the country and send their quotation to multiple recipients, allowing each family member to contribute towards the selection and design of the memorial. We have had excellent feedback from our clients, stating that this has made this process a lot easier, by receiving instant communication from us with straightforward, easy to understand information that they need at what can be a very difficult time.

Steven Mears, group CEO, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has made face-to-face meetings and appointments difficult at best and prohibited at worst. With this in mind, we have had to transform the way in which we do business and look to new and innovative ways of reaching out and supporting our clients. To be recognised as an innovator amongst our industry peers is testament to our commitment to putting our clients, and their needs, at the very heart of what we do."

About Mears Family Funerals

Mears Family Funerals is a leading independent, family-owned funeral directors serving communities across South-east London, East London, North Kent and Buckinghamshire, offering a premium service at prices that others are unable or unwilling to match. Since it was founded by Steven Mears just over 5 years ago, the business has rapidly grown from its first branch in Catford to 11 branches in Aylesbury, Beckenham, Biggin Hill, Blackfen, Bromley, Eltham, Lewisham, Orpington, Walthamstow and West Wickham.

For further information please contact Gary Hart

Tel: 020 3455 0305 email: gary@mears.london

