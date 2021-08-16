Ground Control merges with Wireless Innovation and Rock Seven to provide unparalleled choice in satellite M2M and IoT services

Atascadero, CA-based Ground Control has merged with two UK-based companies, Wireless Innovation and Rock Seven, to provide satellite and cellular connectivity services for M2M and IoT applications around the world. With the combined product range including the best-in-breed RockAIR, RockSTAR and Toughsat devices, Ground Control offers their customers unrivalled choice and deep industry knowledge.

The merger has been anticipated since Wireless Innovation Ltd acquired Rock Seven in 2018, and Ground Control in 2019, to form a global brand with core expertise in asset tracking, M2M connectivity, managed secure networks including TSAT and BGAN M2M, and global voice and data.

Alastair MacLeod, Ground Control’s CEO, commented: “I’m delighted to lead our rapidly developing organisation at such a pivotal time of growth and opportunity. Ground Control encompasses a wide range of satellite and cellular data solutions from Wireless Innovation and Rock Seven. Through continued innovation and backed by the strength of a single, globally recognised brand, it’s our mission to provide businesses with complete connectivity and control.”

He continued, “Our technology and expertise help deliver important and valuable data sets from anywhere, manage systems where others cannot, and create communications links from the field. From governments, multinationals, and utility providers, to start-ups and entrepreneurs, we develop and deliver the kit that gets our customers’ data back, no matter how remote”.

Established in 2000, Ground Control was a start-up in the city of Atascadero, California. Acquired by Wireless Innovation in 2019, Ground Control continued to be a household name in North America. Now, the group’s new, singular brand encapsulates the company’s technological specialisms and expertise - appealing to utilities, renewables, maritime and agriculture customers in multiple markets - putting the business on a trajectory of becoming the market leading M2M and IoT end-to-end solutions provider. Along with the company’s new and unique identity, a fully e-commerce enabled website with customer portal arrives August 2021.

Ground Control was launched when a triumvirate of leading brands united to create a best-of-breed technology and service provider in satellite and IoT. Its mission is nothing less than to provide customers with complete connectivity and control.

Ground Control specialises in retrieving data from remote and harsh environments including freight at sea, areas of natural disasters and from remote climates. Network agnosticism and end-to-end consultancy, design, build and implementation capabilities mean Ground Control can create bespoke client solutions that solve real world problems. Ground Control is proud to partner with leading satellite service providers including Iridium and Inmarsat.

Based in Gloucester and Southampton, UK, and California, USA; Ground Control is an expanding, multimillion-dollar company specialising in BGAN, TSAT, VSAT, ToughSAT and Rock products and is a proud Queens Award for Enterprise Winner.

