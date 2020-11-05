The virtual MetricStream GRC Summit 2020 will bring together influential thought leaders, analysts, partners, and customers from around the world, including:

Tami Dokken, Chief Data Privacy Officer, The World Bank

Massimo Buonomo, Global Expert, United Nations Alliance of Civilizations

Flavio Aggio, Chief Information Security Officer, WHO

Nov 5, 2020 | London, UK: MetricStream, the independent market leader in enterprise cloud applications for Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), announced a distinguished line-up of keynote speakers and industry leaders for its virtual GRC Summit 2020 from November 16-18. The summit brings together CEOs, Board Members, Regulators, CXOs and GRC professionals for three days of streamed keynotes, interviews and virtual networking centred around the theme of “Perform with Integrity™”.

Tami Dokken

Today, risk is everyone’s business. In an environment where risk has permeated all levels of the organization, the expectations of a changing workforce and the drive towards digitization has compelled organizations to engage all lines of the business in creating a culture of inclusivity, risk awareness, and compliance. The summit theme on “Perform with Integrity™” recognizes the needs of all stakeholders to accelerate performance while conducting business with integrity and resilience.

Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, MetricStream said: “It is truly inspiring for us to have so many global leaders contribute and participate under the same virtual roof in the MetricStream GRC Summit 2020.”

Kapoor continued: “In this era of accelerated digitization, organizations are adapting to strengthen operational resilience while also keeping the focus on performing with integrity. Our virtual Summit will provide a unique opportunity to hear from and participate with business and government leaders on their view of how their organizations are reacting, adapting, and preparing for resilience and performance.”

The summit themes will focus on several topics, including:

Frontline engagement and enablement

Actionable, risk-aware decision making

Driving agility and simplicity in GRC programs

Leveraging AI for GRC and Integrated Risk Management

This year, more than 50 C-level executives and GRC experts will speak at the summit. As well as Tami Dokken, Chief Data Privacy Officer, The World Bank, Massimo Buonomo, Global Expert, United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and Flavio Aggio, Chief Information Security Officer, WHO, others who will be speaking are:

Nicholas Crapp, Chief Audit Executive, NatWest Group;

Gavin A. Grounds, Executive Director - Information Risk Management & Cyber Security Strategy, Verizon;

Olivera Zatezalo, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Canada;

Klaus Moosmayer - Chief Ethics, Risk & Compliance Officer, Novartis;

Philippe Vollot, Chief Compliance Officer, Danske Bank;

Jordan Rosenfeld, Global Chief Compliance Officer, Mercer;

Alfonso Ayuso, Head - Regulation and Public Policy, Banco Sabadell.

There will also be speakers from Nationwide UK, S&P Global, Absa Group, Tennessee Valley Authority, Banco BNI Europa of Health (NIH), Fannie Mae, Prudential M&G, Citi, GlobeLife, to name just a few.

For the full agenda and more information on the three-day influential event, please click here: https://grc-summit.com/2020/.

About the GRC Summit

This is the eighth year of the GRC Summit. Past keynote speakers include General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the New York Times bestseller The Black Swan; Jim Quigley, CEO Emeritus, Deloitte, and Member of the Board, Audit Committee Chair, Risk Committee & Credit Committee, Wells Fargo & Company; and Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon Communications, among others. The event is one of the most influential gatherings of GRC business leaders, board members, regulators and practitioners.

About MetricStream

MetricStream is the global market leader for Integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, delivering the most comprehensive solutions based on an Integrated Risk Platform, intelligent by design. MetricStream’s purpose-built platform is proven with over a million global users, designed to serve GRC use cases across industries and powered by deep domain expertise, embedded content, rich context, integrated data and explainable AI. Since 2008, MetricStream has empowered organizations to intuitively harness frontline intelligence that enables all stakeholders to make real-time, risk-aware business decisions.