Warrington, United Kingdom, 26 November 2020: Exis Telecom, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), will launch in Mexico in December 2020 using MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution to power its business support systems. As well as connectivity, the new operator aims to provide its customers with a range of additional services, such as personal security and Fintech solutions.

Exis Telecom is the first MVNO to launch using the end-to-end platform provided by Mexican MVNO Enabler VADSA (Valor Agregado Digital, S.A. de C.V.). As an MVNE, VADSA offers a full service to new MVNOs to facilitate and accelerate their market launch. The VADSA platform covers all necessary launch requirements including the BSS back-end, business analytics and a customer portal at the front end.

Natalia Saenz, President of VADSA said: “We are thrilled to be launching Exis Telecom as the first MVNO on our platform and look forward to delivering their range of innovative services to the Mexican market. This is also the beginning of a new era for MVNOs in Mexico. We have shown that our platform smooths the path for new specialist operators looking to quickly enter the market, and we believe Exis will be the first of many to take advantage of our solution.”

VADSA’s MVNE platform is built on MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution, the leading BSS-as-a-Service solution for the MVNO market. VNOnDemand’s flexibility and enterprise capabilities, coupled with VADSA’s local expertise, will enable Exis Telecom to quickly incorporate its range of extended services into its base offering.

Welcoming the launch, MDS Global CEO Steve Bowen, said: “Our partnership with VADSA has helped bring Exis Telecom to the market smoothly and efficiently. It is a clear demonstration of the benefits of combining unrivalled regional knowledge with industry-leading expertise to create one powerful market partnership. We look forward to working with VADSA on many more MVNO launches in the future.”

Exis Telecom, which is launching on the Altán Redes network, will offer a fully-digital customer experience, alongside a choice of traditional pre-paid voice and data packages with flexible configurations.

Customers will be able to track and control their spend via a user-friendly mobile app, powered by real-time billing functionality. Exis will also work with specialist brand partners such as Spirits for Fintech solutions to offer its customers valuable, additional new-to-market propositions on top of its connectivity packages.

VADSA and MDS Global will be delivering a joint presentation at the MVNOs Latin America Digital Symposium on the 2nd December 2020. For registration details or further information, please visit the MVNOs Latin America website.

About VADSA

Valor Agregado Digital (VADSA) is a telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City, focused on delivering high-quality services and full value-added solutions. With the belief that connectivity is a right, and that access to it has the possibility of bettering the lives and opportunities of all Mexicans, the company entered the market to deliver the right mix of fixed and mobile services. Since its inception in 2017, VADSA has partnered with best-in-class companies around the world to deliver a unique digital offering to its clients.

About MDS Global

MDS Global is a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions. We look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global’s customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands), Telia (Denmark), VADSA (Mexico) and redONE (Malaysia).

MDS Global is part of Lumine Group, which is a Portfolio of Volaris Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc.

For more information, please visit: https://mdsglobal.com.

