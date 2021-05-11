MiQ appoints Candice Odhams as its first Executive Vice President of Global Clients

MiQ has also named Mike Gray Director of Client Partnerships, EMEA and Rob Linton Commercial Director of MiQ North

London, UK, May 11th, 2021 – MiQ, the leading global programmatic media partner, today announced that Candice Odhams has been named Executive Vice President, Global Clients. Mike Gray has also been appointed Director of Client Partnerships, EMEA, formerly Head of Client Strategy, and Rob Linton is now Commercial Director of MiQ North, formerly Director of Key Accounts.

Odhams will be responsible for maintaining MiQ’s continued successful partnerships with global agencies and brands, as well as cultivating new ones, by helping to solve their unique business challenges through expertise in data science, analytics and programmatic media.

Reporting to Richard Dunmall, President of the company, Odhams brings 14 years of experience spearheading business growth and profitability for major advertising technology and media performance companies. Most recently, she was Managing Director at Wavemaker London, where she drove business growth, client leadership, and new business efforts. Prior to joining Wavemaker, Odhams held several leadership roles within GroupM, as Vice President, Global Client Strategy at Xaxis, before being promoted to Managing Director, Global Client Solutions at GroupM’s Performance Media Group.

“I've long admired MiQ for their pioneering and entrepreneurial achievements in the programmatic space and am looking forward to joining the business to bring MiQ's advantages to global clients and agencies,” said Odhams. “It’s exciting to be joining such a talented global team to help our partners navigate the increasingly complex and yet opportunity-laden landscape of addressable media.”

To further demonstrate its commitment to its client and partners’ goals, MiQ has bolstered its EMEA leadership with two key appointments that meet the needs of the evolving marketing ecosystem. Over the last three years, Gray has worked closely with clients and agencies to forge strategic relationships with MiQ’s partners. The balance between agency, client, and media partners offers a sweet spot for all involved. This tripartite approach allows for innovative and award-winning work, of which Mike has spearheaded much of this success.

In the same period, the need to work with a programmatic partner has grown due to the evolution of industry demands and client ambitions, such as in-housing. This has positioned MiQ perfectly with its capabilities to support across the complexities of data, programmatic and talent, along with working with agencies to complement existing digital strategy and execution.

Gray said: “Of course, sometimes clients want to work with us directly, but in equal measures MiQ is recommended as a trusted programmatic specialist for clients to work with via our agency partners,” commented Gray. “In both scenarios, we can offer help and expert advice. If you believe everyone is in-housing, it’s guaranteed they’re at different stages and consulting with all their partners.”

Gray’s new role reflects a marketer's need to have a direct relationship that can scale across multiple countries and be centralised with one partner. Technology is changing so rapidly and clients – whether working directly with MiQ or in partnership with agencies – are keen for a value-adding programmatic and multi-platform partner, to help them navigate current and future challenges, such as cookieless, omnichannel and measurement.

Linton has been with MiQ for almost nine years and has played a pivotal role in the growth of its business outside of London, which now operates as a standalone regional business under Tom Hatton. His background in trading also positions him perfectly to offer clients and partners the consultative and technical approach needed to face the new marketing landscape. With advertising spend set to increase by 15% in the UK in 2021, and with digital taking up a high proportion of this growth, Linton and the wider team are well placed to support the UK’s digital hubs and brands outside of London that wish to scale through programmatic and meet domestic and global ambitions.

About MiQ

We’re MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business problem-solving things for our clients. We’re experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you’re always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. We work with the world’s leading brands and media agencies such as Marriott, Dell Mercedes, Microsoft, GroupM, Dentsu Aegis and IPG. We were named 4th in The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019, the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards, was awarded Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum’s Digital Advertising Awards 2021 7, and has been named the best media owner to work with for the second IPA Digital Media Owner Survey in a row. MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC.

