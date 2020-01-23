Hösbach, January 23, 2020 – ASC Technologies AG is participating in this year’s Microsoft Ignite The Tour at several venues presenting its latest solution “ASC Recording Insights” for Microsoft Teams. The native app guarantees legally compliant recording and archiving of all conversations within Teams. Analysis functionalities help to evaluate the recorded data and ensure the full compliance with legal regulations on the secure basis of Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Ignite The Tour 2020

Ignite The Tour 2020 is a series of local conferences at different international venues that brings Microsoft Ignite from Orlando to cities all around the globe. The conference offers its participants the opportunity to meet like-minded people as well as Microsoft experts and stars of the community, to exchange opinions on equal terms and add new contacts to their personal network. At key venues, ASC is a sponsor and presents its native app ASC Recording Insights for compliance recording and analytics in Microsoft Teams.

Overview of the ASC-sponsored venues:

London - 16th and 17th January: booth 537

Milan - 27th and 28th January: booth 300

Washington D.C. - 6th and 7th February: booth 407

Singapore - 20th and 21 February

Amsterdam - 11th and 12th March

Hong Kong - 25th and 26th March

Mexico City - 30th and 31st March

Berlin - 29th and 30th April

Stockholm - 5th and 6th May

ASC Recording Insights

ASC Recording Insights offers Microsoft Teams users a comprehensive tool for legally compliant recording and archiving as well as for the evaluation of all conversations within Teams. Conversations include audio and video calls, chats, meetings, and additional data. Speech Services, a component of Azure Cognitive Services, transcribe audio conversations into text. On top of that, Natural Language Processing facilitates automated categorization as well as emotion detection and translation directly within the app. With Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, you can this communication data into insights and thus enable proactive compliance management. The app is already available for download in the Microsoft Teams Store and at Microsoft AppSource. The entire range of functionalities will be available soon, with GA of the Microsoft Teams Calling API.

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

Follow this link to download the app at Microsoft AppSource: http://bit.ly/ASCRecordingInsights.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

