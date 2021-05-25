The new service from CARMA sets out to support organisations no matter how simple or complex their requirements.

Global Media Intelligence provider CARMA, best known for working with world-leading brands to monitor, measure and evaluate global media, is now reaching out to those organizations not yet on the global stage, with the launch of its monitoring service for the mainstream market, headed up by Mike Kelly, former Head of Client Services at Kantar.

In an age of automation and technology, those brands and agencies with smaller budgets, local or domestic-only coverage, or no desire for in-depth analysis programs can be left behind in favour of larger accounts.

CARMA explains it is ‘stepping up and stepping in’ to fill the void that some organisations may be experiencing when it comes to Media Monitoring. Putting a focus on client service, CARMA is extending its services to not-for-profit, agency, local government, education and SME organisations who feel that the ‘human touch’ they need is missing in the market right now.

CARMA is pledging:

A dedicated Account Manager

Phone, email and live chat support

Service options flexible to your level of coverage and searches

“In short, CARMA is putting its renowned Enterprise level technology and expertise in the hands of businesses with smaller budgets. You’re joining clients like BMW, SAS and the G20 but with a monitoring program specific to your needs and objectives” says Mike Kelly, who joined CARMA in April to head up the new service.

“For too long now, there has been a growing number of organisations who simply want to work with an expert partner. These teams need an agency that understands their brief, offers a system the team can use, and allows them to stop worrying about missing coverage. We are ready to work with these businesses to deliver tailor solutions, not forcing them into a one-size-fits-all approach. We’re offering the same service enjoyed by Global CARMA clients, for these important smaller organisations.”

Francis Ingham, Director General of the PRCA and Chief Executive of ICCO, said of the news:

“This is great news for PR practitioners. More and more, we are hearing from both agencies and in-house teams that demonstrating the value of their work and proving ROI is more vital than ever, and that having someone at the end of the phone who understands your organization and the brief is crucial. Media Monitoring is a fundamental pillar of that work and I’m delighted that our partner CARMA, of course known for its expertise working with large global brands, is recognising this need and offering a service to support these organisations.”

The new monitoring service launched this month and is available in the UK and US. Visit https://carma.com/media-monitoring-sme/ for details.

About CARMA

CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrupted media landscape, operate strategically, and demonstrate success with industry-leading Media Monitoring and communications evaluation programs. CARMA blends expert technologies, powering real-time data insights, with a global team of experienced PR measurement consultants. Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP Chair Mazen Nahawi and current AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – and with 450+ staff across five continents, CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organisation looking to understand the media and refine and prove the value of their public relations.

Mike Kelly has over twenty years’ experience as a successful leader in media sales, rising to Sales Director at a renowned media intelligence organization, where he quadrupled the number of clients and grew renewals ten-fold. He joined CARMA in April 2021 to lead CARMA Media Monitoring – a new mainstream monitoring service.

For more information about CARMA International Ltd, its expert team, and their work, visit www.carma.com

