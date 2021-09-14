New York and London: September 14, 2021: MindGym, a global leader in corporate learning and development, announced today it was awarded two Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for its work with Jardine-Matheson and Pinterest.

MindGym received a gold Brandon Hall award for Best Advanced in Blended Learning Award in partnership with Jardine-Matheson Holdings. Empowered by MindGym’s science-backed solutions, Jardines has been able to deliver holistic and impactful blended learning programmes to an operationally diverse and complex organisation - across multiple companies, franchises, and continents.

MindGym was also awarded a bronze Brandon Hall award for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development with Pinterest for developing its virtual-first, highly interactive ‘Inspired to Lead’ manager development programme. The 14-week immersive programme helped Pinterest managers deepen their relationships, sense of community and learning – gaining the critical skills and behaviours needed for managing at Pinterest.

The Human Capital Management Excellence Awards are evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, and their executive team. MindGym was recognised as a strong strategic partner for both Jardines and Pinterest, as well as being called out for programme design, functionality, innovation - and overall measurable benefits. Out of hundreds of entries, MindGym was highlighted as the gold standard for developing leaders of tomorrow.

“We are delighted that MindGym’s innovative programmes have been recognised by the prestigious Brandon Hall Excellence Awards,” said Octavius Black, MindGym CEO. “Our mission is to transform people’s lives and the performance of the companies they work in. Winning these awards demonstrates that MindGym’s unique behavioural science-based system delivers business results by redefining the way bosses lead and employees engage. We are extremely grateful to our clients at Jardines and Pinterest who chose to work with us on a pioneering solution that produced exceptional outcomes.”

“The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organisations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

Creating a work environment that helps companies progress in the right direction is the cornerstone of the MindGym mission. Through science-based one-on-one coaching, MindGym translates behavioral science principles into a unique set of experiences, products, and tools that change the way millions of professionals think and act every day—transforming the cultures of the world’s top 500 companies.

