Zylpha (www.zylpha.com) has appointed Miranda Evans as Marketing Manager for its widely acclaimed ‘Pay As You Go’ document bundling software. The move reflects the software’s recent sales success as the market leading choice for law firms and practices of all sizes, including: Dovaston Law, Bell Lamb & Johnson, Joanna Connolly Solicitors, Mulcahy Smith and Allard Bailey Family Law. In her new role, Miranda will seek to build upon this success through a broad range of digital marketing strategies and major partnership opportunities.

Zylpha’s digital software contains everything needed to create the highest quality document bundles. Accessed from a single-view dashboard-like screen, users can create even the most detailed bundles in a matter of minutes. This is because the system’s unique digital approach streamlines the pagination of documents, removing any complexity involved. Typically, Zylpha delivers time savings of over 80% when compared to traditional manual bundling alternatives. Ideal for practice staff ‘working from home’, Zylpha’s online bundling technology also eliminates costs such as stationery, photocopying, paper file-storage and courier charges. And, by having the software available on a Pay As You Go basis – even the smallest High Street practices can now enjoy the same quality of electronic document management and security as the largest, yet only pay for what they use.

Miranda Evans

Prior to joining Zylpha, Miranda had a number of senior online digital marketing management roles. Most recently, she was Global Online Marketing Manager for the world's leading manufacturer of silicone prosthetics Amoena, where she devised and deployed digital marketing strategies and content for roll out globally across the group's multiple websites, social media channels and e-newsletters.

Commenting on her appointment Miranda Evans said, “This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Zylpha. The launch of “Pay As You Go” bundling has extended the market significantly - bringing professional bundling to a range of practices that had previously found the costs to be prohibitive. Taken together with the boost from current 'Working from Home' initiatives, and you have an exceptionally buoyant market with Zylpha firmly established as market leader. I’m delighted to be able to take this success story forward and we are already planning some major digital and product strategies to drive sales even faster.”

For his part Zylpha’s Head of Sales and Marketing, David Chapman, welcomed Miranda’s comments adding, “Miranda is a highly focused digital content manager with over 25 years combined client and agency side online and offline marketing experience in both B2C and B2B sectors. We are therefore confident that with Miranda's online marketing experience the PAYG campaigns we're working on will resonate with our key target markets. These are exciting times for Zylpha as we continue to evolve our digital document bundling presence online and we are delighted to have Miranda on-board.

Ends

Zylpha www.zylpha.com

Headquartered in Southampton, Zylpha is an innovative specialist offering tools for the legal profession including:

Secure electronic document production and delivery.

Court Bundling.

Integration with the MOJ Portal and Land Registry Business Gateway.

Links to agencies for AML and Identity Verification.

The company, which was founded by Tim Long its CEO, has won widespread acclaim in both the legal and local government sectors for its systems, which transform secure communications for court and case management bundles.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Evans

Zylpha Ltd.

T: 01962 658881

E: m.evans@zylpha.com

www.zylpha.com

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

T: 0844 / 561 7586

M:07758372527

E: leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk

www.therightimage.co.uk