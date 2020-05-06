Kicking off with MGS GVC 1.0—three days uniting 100+ global mobile industry experts across 70+ sessions with 1000+ Attendees



06.05.2020 - Coronavirus has impacted the way the whole world works, especially within the events and conference industries. With social distancing measures in place to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and no clear end in sight, Mobile Growth Association announced that it will move all physical events to virtual events, starting with MGS Global Virtual Conference 1.0 this June. Mobile Growth Association is on a mission to embrace the opportunities involved with moving into the online space—curating engaging, educational events that bring the global mobile marketing industry together in one online space.



MGS Global Virtual Conference 1.0 will explore a ‘new normal’ for conferences; replicating ‘in-real-life’ elements digitally with a focus on global networking and curating the most authentic, engaging virtual conference possible. The 70+ sessions across 3 days will unite over 100+ speakers from Asia, Europe, and The Americas, all offering expert advice and insights on the mobile marketing industry, including voices from Google, Picap, Reddit, Rappi, and more.



MGA believes it’s important to embrace a strategy and pursue it with purpose, and there is no community more relevant to move into this virtual space than those working in the mobile world. MGA’s audience of early adopters and mobile experts know how to navigate change and use new technologies to their advantage.



Many app categories are seeing huge booms in user acquisition but don’t have a plan to keep those users around after the pandemic is over, while others see their downloads and retention plummet. Whichever predicament you find yourself in, MGS GVC 1.0—June 2-4—will help you find the answers to your problems. And MGS pledges to keep the learning going as long as audiences are willing to come along for the ride.



“Mobile has never been more important than in 2020. The MGS GVC is the place where customers, networks, and partners share their challenges, ideas, and solutions for improving the world of performance marketing," says Bill Gerber, Head of Enterprise Sales at Adjust. "Thankfully, we live in a time where we can all stay connected, with cutting edge tools and resources at our fingertips to forge new relationships, while strengthening existing ones. We are excited to share in and learn from this transformative virtual experience.”



“Mobile Growth Summit serves as an important place for the performance marketing community to exchange and discuss new ideas and ways of moving the industry forward, and we’re pleased they’ve committed to convening this year virtually," says Ryan Angerami, Performance Lead at Reddit. “As mobile experts who know how to make the most of virtual spaces, this is an important time for all of us to come together and learn."



"Connection is more important than ever and apps are essential to how people get and stay connected—to each other, experiences, and brands,” says Imma Calvo Industry Director, Apps at Google. “I've been a member of the MGS community for years because it's a place for mobile partners and peers to share and learn from thought-provoking and action-inspiring perspectives. I'm excited to be a part of the conversation at their first virtual conference."



MGS GVC 1.0 is made possible by its sponsors, Adjust, AppAuditors, Appier, Apptentive, Arity, Customlytics, GameChangersSF, Google, Hawke Media, MoEngage, Mobile Groove, Notable Growth, Phiture, Reddit, and Snap. Publicize PR are proud to partner with the first-ever MGS GVC.



MGS Global Virtual Conference 1.0

June 2nd - June 4th || More info: mobilegrowthassociation.com/



About Mobile Growth Association

Mobile Growth Association (MGA) is a global community providing mobile marketing professionals with frontline content, education, and events to help grow their app businesses and their careers. Drawing on its roots as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to education, MGA is committed to building the world’s most comprehensive set of resources for an accessible community of mobile experts.



Contacts

Please contact dresden@publicize.co for any further press information, interview requests or media accreditation enquiries. Tel: 001 646 480 0356