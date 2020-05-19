Help purchase PPE for hospitals by registering for MGS Global Virtual Conference 1.0 for just $5.

May 19, 2020, San Francisco, CA - In April, Siberia Su, and a group of friends launched MRACLE2020-a nonprofit on a mission to accelerate the flattening of the COVID-19 curve. Currently, they are raising funds for the 100K Miracle Mask Campaign to help frontline workers who need better access to personal protective equipment. MGA is teaming up with the 501(C)(3) charity to help raise money and support their worthy mission.

Visit mobilegrowthassociation.com/events/virtual to register for MGS GVC 1.0 using code MRACLE2020 and get a pass for just $5 - all of which will be given to the charity.

“As we live through these unprecedented times, Mobile Growth Association wants to bring the most relevant content to all growth marketing leaders while dedicating our support to help those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says MGA CEO, Jen Laloup. “We’re excited to team up with a great cause while also bringing great content to mobile professionals who are trying to keep up with the changes the industry is undergoing.”

MGS GVC 1.0 will take place entirely online June 2-4 and bring together an unprecedented line-up of global mobile experts to help app marketers and developers continue to thrive.

About MGA:

Mobile Growth Association (MGA) is a global association providing mobile marketing professionals with frontline content and community events to help grow their app businesses. Drawing on its roots as a non-profit organization dedicated to education, MGA is committed to building the world’s most helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable community of mobile experts.

About MRACLE2020:

MRACLE2020 connects international suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) with the institutions that need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Contact Info:

Theresa Cramer

Communications Director

theresa@mobilegrowthassociation.com

860-266-2824